Fashion

P R Gayathri

AUTHOR

Jan 07, 2022

Celeb-inspired sweater weather styles

Ananya Panday

Two words for a beanie and sweater: Better together. Look at how effortlessly cute Ananya styled her cashmere sweater worth Rs 21,981.64 with blue ripped jeans and a yellow knitted beanie

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Trust the Piku star to do everything, under the sun andrain, super right. She chose to do monochrome, but in pink and how enticed we are

Image: Pinkvilla

Katrina Kaif

The newly-married Bollywood diva picked out a beige cable knit sweater and clubbed it with shorts. Ah, we see a mangalsutra, how beautiful it looks on her

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Kriti Sanon

Diva in tangerine! The heat she brought with this look makes us want to drool. Wear the ribbed sweater with blue ripped jeans to make a statement

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Khushi Kapoor

All dolled up in a purple cardigan-style sweater with three-quarter sleeves, ribbed details andpearl buttons, Khushi wore a mini white pleated skirt to stay snug and spiffy in equal parts

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti wore a cropped knit turtleneck sweater and paired it with faux leather trousers, both from Zara

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi raised the temperatures in a beige knitted ssweater, when she decided to ditch pants only for a pair of barely visible matching hot pants

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Mouni Roy

Mouni has often been slaying her Insta handle with her sultry poses. She was seen sporting a black bodycon mini dress with a knitted cropped green sweater

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Anushka Sharma

Taking a stroll through the London streets, Anushka donned an olive green cardigan over a white tee, paired with blue mom jeans

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam looked dapper in a high neck polo midnight blue top which she teamed up with a pleated ankle-length skirt. She threw on a red Bhane sweater with white prints on it

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

THANKS FOR READING NEXT:
 Kriti Sanon's stylish winter looks

Click Here