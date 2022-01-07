Fashion
Jan 07, 2022
Celeb-inspired sweater weather styles
Ananya Panday
Two words for a beanie and sweater: Better together. Look at how effortlessly cute Ananya styled her cashmere sweater worth Rs 21,981.64 with blue ripped jeans and a yellow knitted beanie
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Trust the Piku star to do everything, under the sun andrain, super right. She chose to do monochrome, but in pink and how enticed we are
Image: Pinkvilla
Katrina Kaif
The newly-married Bollywood diva picked out a beige cable knit sweater and clubbed it with shorts. Ah, we see a mangalsutra, how beautiful it looks on her
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Kriti Sanon
Diva in tangerine! The heat she brought with this look makes us want to drool. Wear the ribbed sweater with blue ripped jeans to make a statement
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Khushi Kapoor
All dolled up in a purple cardigan-style sweater with three-quarter sleeves, ribbed details andpearl buttons, Khushi wore a mini white pleated skirt to stay snug and spiffy in equal parts
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti wore a cropped knit turtleneck sweater and paired it with faux leather trousers, both from Zara
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi raised the temperatures in a beige knitted ssweater, when she decided to ditch pants only for a pair of barely visible matching hot pants
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Mouni Roy
Mouni has often been slaying her Insta handle with her sultry poses. She was seen sporting a black bodycon mini dress with a knitted cropped green sweater
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Anushka Sharma
Taking a stroll through the London streets, Anushka donned an olive green cardigan over a white tee, paired with blue mom jeans
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Sonam looked dapper in a high neck polo midnight blue top which she teamed up with a pleated ankle-length skirt. She threw on a red Bhane sweater with white prints on it
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
