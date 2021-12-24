Celebs in show-stopping black dresses
Deepika Padukone
We can always count on her to make a black dress work like here in this off-shoulder velvet gown with a plunging neckline. We are sold!
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Alluring in a black saree
It has been her go-to colour for many years, but when it's a black sheer saree, the effect is unforgettable
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Alia Bhatt
We are smitten! She wore a sequinned mini dress, draped with a dramatic black cloth that evolved into a train
Video: Pinkvilla
Malaika Arora
This one bodycon number is indeed a wonderful combination of split and cut-outs
Image: Pinkvilla
Nora Fatehi
Once again, the maestro of bodycon dresses dropped yet another number to feast our eyes on in this cut-out dress with a hint of shine!
Video: Pinkvilla
Ushering in sophisticated glamour in this black velvet gown, she looked ravishing as ever
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
The diva made an appearance in a black strappy outfit that bore polka dot prints
Vaani Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress showed us how to rock a more blingy black dress in this sequinned number with statement sleeves
Huma Qureshi
Image: Pinkvilla
This LBD, with sequin stripes that resemble a zebra print, screams party like no other!
Sara Ali Khan
Video: Ami Patel Instagram
The star showed us how to pull off oversized clothes in a chic way in this black midi dress, teamed with a black and white striped shrug
Neha Dhupia
Image: Pinkvilla
