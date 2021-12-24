Celebs in show-stopping black dresses

Deepika Padukone

We can always count on her to make a black dress work like here in this off-shoulder velvet gown with a plunging neckline. We are sold!

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Alluring in a black saree

It has been her go-to colour for many years, but when it's a black sheer saree, the effect is unforgettable

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Alia Bhatt

We are smitten! She wore a sequinned mini dress, draped with a dramatic black cloth that evolved into a train

Video: Pinkvilla

Malaika Arora

This one bodycon number is indeed a wonderful combination of split and cut-outs

Image: Pinkvilla

Nora Fatehi

Once again, the maestro of bodycon dresses dropped yet another number to feast our eyes on in this cut-out dress with a hint of shine!

Video: Pinkvilla

Ushering in sophisticated glamour in this black velvet gown, she looked ravishing as ever

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

The diva made an appearance in a black strappy outfit that bore polka dot prints

Vaani Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress showed us how to rock a more blingy black dress in this sequinned number with statement sleeves

Huma Qureshi

Image: Pinkvilla

This LBD, with sequin stripes that resemble a zebra print, screams party like no other!

Sara Ali Khan

Video: Ami Patel Instagram

The star showed us how to pull off oversized clothes in a chic way in this black midi dress, teamed with a black and white striped shrug

Neha Dhupia

Image: Pinkvilla

