Joyce Joyson

Jan 22, 2022

Cottagecore trend: celebs who aced it

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has always made a serious case for vintage fashion and here she cements her style stakes in this pink and white floral dress with a white scarf tied around her neck

Image: Pinkvilla

Katrina Kaif

The actress wore a white off-shoulder, corset-style ruffled tiered dress to get in on the trend and looked truly angelic

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia Bhatt

Yes, stripes are a legit season-less style now and when combined with puffy sleeves, it's called cottagecore fashion, like this pink and red striped dress

Image: Pinkvilla

Endearing

Alia looks like 'Alice in Wonderland' in this dreamy white maxi dress teamed with a Chanel bag and vintage sunnies

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

The diva gave our favourite LBD a cool new upgrade with statement puffy sleeves and nailed the trend too!

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Deepika Padukone

DP looks straight out of the '70s in this chic polka dot frilly dress styled with a leather hairband

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Kiara Advani

The actress looks charming in this vintage style lilac lace top paired with a white mini skirt

Image: Pinkvilla

Mouni Roy

The gorgeous actress looks like sunshine in this yellow floral corset-like bodice maxi dress with a thigh-high slit

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

The actress wore a pretty white dress featuring exaggerated bishop sleeves, a corset-bodice and a frilly skirt

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Kriti Sanon

Keeping her look fuss free, the star went for a yellow and grey gingham shirt dress paired with flats

Image: Pinkvilla

