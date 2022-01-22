Fashion
Jan 22, 2022
Cottagecore trend: celebs who aced it
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut has always made a serious case for vintage fashion and here she cements her style stakes in this pink and white floral dress with a white scarf tied around her neck
Image: Pinkvilla
Katrina Kaif
The actress wore a white off-shoulder, corset-style ruffled tiered dress to get in on the trend and looked truly angelic
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia Bhatt
Yes, stripes are a legit season-less style now and when combined with puffy sleeves, it's called cottagecore fashion, like this pink and red striped dress
Image: Pinkvilla
Endearing
Alia looks like 'Alice in Wonderland' in this dreamy white maxi dress teamed with a Chanel bag and vintage sunnies
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
The diva gave our favourite LBD a cool new upgrade with statement puffy sleeves and nailed the trend too!
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Deepika Padukone
DP looks straight out of the '70s in this chic polka dot frilly dress styled with a leather hairband
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Kiara Advani
The actress looks charming in this vintage style lilac lace top paired with a white mini skirt
Image: Pinkvilla
Mouni Roy
The gorgeous actress looks like sunshine in this yellow floral corset-like bodice maxi dress with a thigh-high slit
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
The actress wore a pretty white dress featuring exaggerated bishop sleeves, a corset-bodice and a frilly skirt
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Kriti Sanon
Keeping her look fuss free, the star went for a yellow and grey gingham shirt dress paired with flats
Image: Pinkvilla
