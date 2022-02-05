Fashion/Lifestyle

Dainty accessories for Valentine’s Day

Chain-link Earrings

Voguish and eye-catching, chain-link earrings are the perfect addition to a sexy outfit and Deepika Padukone agrees with us!

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

If it is a big night for you or a first date, so ensure that you make a stunning first impression with a statement emerald neckpiece

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Statement Neckpiece

For your first Valentine’s Day celebration after marriage, take cues from Alia Bhatt on how to accessorise your desi look with some fresh flowers!

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Fresh Flowers

A studded choker necklace can elegantly bring out the best in you. Take a cue from Tamannaah Bhatia on how to pair it with a strapless outfit

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Choker Neckalce

Hoops in silver tones are very much in trend, and this pair from Ananya Panday’s closet is a perfect example of how to keep things dreamy on your first date

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Silver Hoops

To add some minimal yet impactful elements to a romantic look, wear a stacked bracelet with diamonds studded on it

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Stacked Bracelet

Forget wearing your heart on your sleeves, this Valentine’s Day, wear it as a pair of earrings and let everyone know how much you are in love!

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Heart-shaped Earrings

If you are headed for a long drive date especially during the breezy daytime, opt for a pair of quirky sunglasses like Kareena Kapoor Khan’s!

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Quirky Sunglasses

 Layered necklaces are a great way to elevate your brunch date look without much ado, and Kriti Sanon tells us how to do it effortlessly!

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Layered Neckalces

A sparkly mini bag is a Gen-Z way of inviting an eye-catching accessory to your Valentine’s Day wardrobe and Khushi Kapoor is all in for the idea!

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Sparkly Mini Bag

