Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 05, 2022
Dainty accessories for Valentine’s Day
Chain-link Earrings
Voguish and eye-catching, chain-link earrings are the perfect addition to a sexy outfit and Deepika Padukone agrees with us!
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
If it is a big night for you or a first date, so ensure that you make a stunning first impression with a statement emerald neckpiece
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Statement Neckpiece
For your first Valentine’s Day celebration after marriage, take cues from Alia Bhatt on how to accessorise your desi look with some fresh flowers!
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Fresh Flowers
A studded choker necklace can elegantly bring out the best in you. Take a cue from Tamannaah Bhatia on how to pair it with a strapless outfit
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Choker Neckalce
Hoops in silver tones are very much in trend, and this pair from Ananya Panday’s closet is a perfect example of how to keep things dreamy on your first date
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Silver Hoops
To add some minimal yet impactful elements to a romantic look, wear a stacked bracelet with diamonds studded on it
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Stacked Bracelet
Forget wearing your heart on your sleeves, this Valentine’s Day, wear it as a pair of earrings and let everyone know how much you are in love!
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Heart-shaped Earrings
If you are headed for a long drive date especially during the breezy daytime, opt for a pair of quirky sunglasses like Kareena Kapoor Khan’s!
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Quirky Sunglasses
Layered necklaces are a great way to elevate your brunch date look without much ado, and Kriti Sanon tells us how to do it effortlessly!
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Layered Neckalces
A sparkly mini bag is a Gen-Z way of inviting an eye-catching accessory to your Valentine’s Day wardrobe and Khushi Kapoor is all in for the idea!
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Sparkly Mini Bag
