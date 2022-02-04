Fashion
Rishika Shah
FEB 04, 2022
Karishma Tanna’s best lehenga looks
Red Alert
Karishma Tanna looked fiery as she posed in a voluminous red lehenga decked in zari work
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma looked like a princess in gold, donned in an embroidered gold lehenga
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Golden Glory
Karishma’s mirror work pink lehenga teamed with a sheer dupatta made her look like an Indian Barbie
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Pretty In Pink
The diva looked radiant dressed in a printed lehenga and blouse paired with a cape-like dupatta
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Printed Affair
Karishma aced the traditional look with utmost minimalism in a cream embroidered lehenga
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Chic In Cream
Karishma added a contrasting touch to her dull pink lehenga with bottle green jewellery
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Contrast Look
Karishma looked like an absolute queen as she twirled in an olive green lehenga with a plunging blouse
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Olive Green
Tanna aced the traditional look in a printed black and white lehenga teamed with a plain black blouse
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Beauty In Black
Karishma added uniqueness to her cream lehenga by teaming it with a yellow kurti-style blouse and a belt
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Unique Blouse
Karishma looked like a sea princess dressed in a sea green lehenga with a blush pink border
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Sea Princess
