Rishika Shah

FEB 04, 2022

Karishma Tanna’s best lehenga looks 

Red Alert

Karishma Tanna looked fiery as she posed in a voluminous red lehenga decked in zari work

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Karishma looked like a princess in gold, donned in an embroidered gold lehenga

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Golden Glory

Karishma’s mirror work pink lehenga teamed with a sheer dupatta made her look like an Indian Barbie

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Pretty In Pink

The diva looked radiant dressed in a printed lehenga and blouse paired with a cape-like dupatta

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Printed Affair

Karishma aced the traditional look with utmost minimalism in a cream embroidered lehenga

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Chic In Cream

Karishma added a contrasting touch to her dull pink lehenga with bottle green jewellery

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Contrast Look

Karishma looked like an absolute queen as she twirled in an olive green lehenga with a plunging blouse

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Olive Green

Tanna aced the traditional look in a printed black and white lehenga teamed with a plain black blouse

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Beauty In Black

Karishma added uniqueness to her cream lehenga by teaming it with a yellow kurti-style blouse and a belt

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Unique Blouse

Karishma looked like a sea princess dressed in a sea green lehenga with a blush pink border

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Sea Princess

