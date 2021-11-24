P R GAYATHRI

AUTHOR

Nov 24, 2021

Deepika Padukone inspired saree looks

FASHION

Deepika Padukone’s grace and charm resonates well in our hearts whenever she is seen donning a saree

Saree love

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

For her big day also fondly remembered as the wedding reception, she dressed up in a royal gold saree

Regal style

Image: Pinkvilla

If you do not want to let go of the timeless hue also referred to as red, try a striking one like this Raw Mango saree

Silk Saree

Image: Pinkvilla

The love for sheer white can be seen through this beautiful portrayal of a Sabyasachi saree adorned by Deepika Padukone where she looks like an angel

Sheer Saree

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Chhapaak starlet opted for a gold and white striped saree which was well put with a close-neck gold blouse

Striped Saree

Image: Pinkvilla

Showing us the power of pink in a Sabyasachi Benarasi saree that entailed a gold marori border, Deepika partnered the stunning saree right with a matching pink blouse

Pretty in Pink

Image: Pinkvilla

Whether you are off to a wedding or a reception, swear by this red saree to steal all eyes

Kanjeevaram Saree

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika looked ravishing wearing this masterpiece by Anamika Khanna

Sunshine Girl

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

If you want more of a glamorous look for a cocktail party or a night event, then this Sabyasachi saree is the apt choice

Party Look

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

If you are someone who loves floral prints, then check out this gorgeous floral saree by Sabyasachi

Floral Power

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

