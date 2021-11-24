P R GAYATHRI
Nov 24, 2021
Deepika Padukone inspired saree looks
FASHION
Deepika Padukone’s grace and charm resonates well in our hearts whenever she is seen donning a saree
Saree love
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
For her big day also fondly remembered as the wedding reception, she dressed up in a royal gold saree
Regal style
Image: Pinkvilla
If you do not want to let go of the timeless hue also referred to as red, try a striking one like this Raw Mango saree
Silk Saree
Image: Pinkvilla
The love for sheer white can be seen through this beautiful portrayal of a Sabyasachi saree adorned by Deepika Padukone where she looks like an angel
Sheer Saree
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Chhapaak starlet opted for a gold and white striped saree which was well put with a close-neck gold blouse
Striped Saree
Image: Pinkvilla
Showing us the power of pink in a Sabyasachi Benarasi saree that entailed a gold marori border, Deepika partnered the stunning saree right with a matching pink blouse
Pretty in Pink
Image: Pinkvilla
Whether you are off to a wedding or a reception, swear by this red saree to steal all eyes
Kanjeevaram Saree
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika looked ravishing wearing this masterpiece by Anamika Khanna
Sunshine Girl
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
If you want more of a glamorous look for a cocktail party or a night event, then this Sabyasachi saree is the apt choice
Party Look
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
If you are someone who loves floral prints, then check out this gorgeous floral saree by Sabyasachi
Floral Power
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
