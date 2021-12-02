DEEPIKA PADUKONE IN SABYASACHI OUTFITS
P R GAYATHRI
DEC 05, 2021
Deepika Padukone largely credits him as her all-time-favourite designer, Sabyasachi and he remains an important part of all the milestones of her career.
(Image : Pinkvilla)
mermaid lehenga
For an award ceremony back in 2011, Deepika Padukone opted for a milky-white, high-waisted mermaid lehenga adorned with small flowers.
(Image : Pinkvilla)
patchwork saree
Basking in the glory of his work for promoting her movie Chhapaak, Deepika decked up in a multi-coloured hand painted saree by Sabyasachi himself.
(Image : Shaleena Nathani Instagram)
pearl with saree
Listing down Deepika’s iconic Sabyasachi looks without mentioning an organza saree would be a crime.
(Image : Shaleena Nathani Instagram)
sheer elegance
Her all-black sheer saree was teamed up with a high neck, full sleeve solid black blouse and a broad black leather belt featuring the Bengal tiger logo of the brand.
(Image : Shaleena Nathani Instagram)
striped saree
She draped a classic red and white stripe saree and paired it with a crew neck blouse featuring long sleeves embellished at the cuff.
(Image : Shaleena Nathani Instagram)
dil-guldasta lehenga
For her wedding reception in Mumbai, the star turned to Sabyasachi’s high-waisted lehenga ornamented with colourful embroidery of flowers and birds.
(Image : Deepika Padukone Instagram)
ruffle saree
Dipping her toes in the hottest trend of the season- ruffle sarees, Deepika Padukone proved she isn’t the one to shy away.
(Image : Shaleena Nathani Instagram)
sequin saree
For the screening of Chhapaak, she showed up in a navy blue strikingly glittery number by Sabyasachi. She teamed the saree with a blouse cut out from the same fabric.
(Image : Shaleena Nathani Instagram)
velvet kurta set
Her yellow velvet suit featured a long kurta, embroidered tulle dupatta and a pair of matching baggy palazzo pants.
(Image : Shaleena Nathani Instagram)
