DEEPIKA PADUKONE IN SABYASACHI OUTFITS

DEC 05, 2021

Deepika Padukone largely credits him as her all-time-favourite designer, Sabyasachi and he remains an important part of all the milestones of her career.

(Image : Pinkvilla)

mermaid lehenga

For an award ceremony back in 2011, Deepika Padukone opted for a milky-white, high-waisted mermaid lehenga adorned with small flowers.

(Image : Pinkvilla)

patchwork saree

Basking in the glory of his work for promoting her movie Chhapaak, Deepika decked up in a multi-coloured hand painted saree by Sabyasachi himself.

(Image : Shaleena Nathani Instagram)

pearl with saree

Listing down Deepika’s iconic Sabyasachi looks without mentioning an organza saree would be a crime.

(Image : Shaleena Nathani Instagram)

sheer elegance

Her all-black sheer saree was teamed up with a high neck, full sleeve solid black blouse and a broad black leather belt featuring the Bengal tiger logo of the brand.

(Image : Shaleena Nathani Instagram)

striped saree

She draped a classic red and white stripe saree and paired it with a crew neck blouse featuring long sleeves embellished at the cuff.

(Image : Shaleena Nathani Instagram)

dil-guldasta lehenga

For her wedding reception in Mumbai, the star turned to Sabyasachi’s high-waisted lehenga ornamented with colourful embroidery of flowers and birds.

(Image : Deepika Padukone Instagram)

ruffle saree

Dipping her toes in the hottest trend of the season- ruffle sarees, Deepika Padukone proved she isn’t the one to shy away.

(Image : Shaleena Nathani Instagram)

sequin saree

For the screening of Chhapaak, she showed up in a navy blue strikingly glittery number by Sabyasachi. She teamed the saree with a blouse cut out from the same fabric.

(Image : Shaleena Nathani Instagram)

velvet kurta set

Her yellow velvet suit featured a long kurta, embroidered tulle dupatta and a pair of matching baggy palazzo pants.

(Image : Shaleena Nathani Instagram)

