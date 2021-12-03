Katrina Kaif giving her sarees a twist

FAHSION

RISHIKA SHAH

AUTHOR

DEC 3, 2021

Spaghetti Blouse

Kat teamed a sheer floral saree with a sexy spaghetti strapped blouse

(Image: Ami Patel Instagram) 

Sequin Blouse

She added a chic twist to her plain pink saree with a sultry sequined blouse

(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)

Electric Eyes

She added an eye-catching touch to her plain saree with an electric blue eyeshadow

(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)

Deep Neckline

She elevated the look of her full sleeved blouse with a deep V-neckline

(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram) 

Embroidered Elegance

Kat paired a sheer white saree with a sexy embroidered blouse, amping the look

(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)

Tassel Town

She added a modish touch to her Indian wear with a saree decked in tassels

(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram) 

Katrina wore an outfit that was an amalgamation of a lehenga and a saree

(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram) 

Mix & Match

Belted Look

She amplified her pink floral saree by cinching it at the waist with a matching belt

(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: WINTER: Slice of life films

Click Here