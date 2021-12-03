Katrina Kaif giving her sarees a twist
Spaghetti Blouse
Kat teamed a sheer floral saree with a sexy spaghetti strapped blouse
(Image: Ami Patel Instagram)
Sequin Blouse
She added a chic twist to her plain pink saree with a sultry sequined blouse
(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Electric Eyes
She added an eye-catching touch to her plain saree with an electric blue eyeshadow
(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Deep Neckline
She elevated the look of her full sleeved blouse with a deep V-neckline
(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Embroidered Elegance
Kat paired a sheer white saree with a sexy embroidered blouse, amping the look
(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Tassel Town
She added a modish touch to her Indian wear with a saree decked in tassels
(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina wore an outfit that was an amalgamation of a lehenga and a saree
(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Mix & Match
Belted Look
She amplified her pink floral saree by cinching it at the waist with a matching belt
(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)
