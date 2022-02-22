Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 22 2022
Divas who proved White is the New Black
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt looked like a vision in a pristine white saree and a matching sleeveless blouse with intricate embellishments on it
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Ananya Panday made a strong case for white denim by sporting a three-piece coordinated look that was absolutely on fleek!
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Ananya Panday
Deepika Padukone struck an elegant pose in her all-white ensemble featuring high-waisted tailored pants and a V-neck white shirt
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Deepika Padukone
Sanon looked ravishing in a one-piece strapless dress with a flattering corset bodice
Image: Kriti Sanon instagram
Kriti Sanon
Kangana Ranaut made heads turn in her white trench suit set from RSVP by Nykaa Fashion x Nikhil Thampi's collaborative collection
Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram
Kangana Ranaut
Nora Fatehi also gave her stamp of approval to the shade by wearing a white crop top with a bodycon white skirt and a white blazer together
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Nora Fatehi
Kiara Advani looked trendy in her denim co-ord set that featured a zip-up crop top and white denim pants
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Kiara Advani
Shanaya Kapoor showed us how to invite summer in a strappy white midi dress with keyhole details
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Shanaya Kapoor
Parineeti Chopra channelled major boss lady vibes in a solid white pantsuit
Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram
Parineeti Chopra
Tara Sutaria looked like a desi queen in her stunning white lehenga set by Falguni & Shane Peacock
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
Tara Sutaria
