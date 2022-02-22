Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 22 2022

Divas who proved White is the New Black 

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked like a vision in a pristine white saree and a matching sleeveless blouse with intricate embellishments on it

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Ananya Panday made a strong case for white denim by sporting a three-piece coordinated look that was absolutely on fleek!

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Ananya Panday

Deepika Padukone struck an elegant pose in her all-white ensemble featuring high-waisted tailored pants and a V-neck white shirt

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram 

Deepika Padukone

Sanon looked ravishing in a one-piece strapless dress with a flattering corset bodice

Image: Kriti Sanon instagram

Kriti Sanon

Kangana Ranaut made heads turn in her white trench suit set from RSVP by Nykaa Fashion x Nikhil Thampi's collaborative collection

Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram

Kangana Ranaut

Nora Fatehi also gave her stamp of approval to the shade by wearing a white crop top with a bodycon white skirt and a white blazer together

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Nora Fatehi

Kiara Advani looked trendy in her denim co-ord set that featured a zip-up crop top and white denim pants

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Kiara Advani

Shanaya Kapoor showed us how to invite summer in a strappy white midi dress with keyhole details

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

Parineeti Chopra channelled major boss lady vibes in a solid white pantsuit

Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram

Parineeti Chopra

Tara Sutaria looked like a desi queen in her stunning white lehenga set by Falguni & Shane Peacock

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

Tara Sutaria

