Fashion

Rishika Shah

AUTHOR

JAN 05, 2022

Deepika Padukone's most fashionable looks

Red Carpet Ready 

Deepika Padukone looked like royalty as she walked the red carpet in a teal velvet gown by Gauri & Nainika

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Fashion Red-Y

DP stepped out in an all-red Valentino outfit featuring a dress, stockings and a headgear

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Pretty In Pink

Deepika looked ravishing in a pretty pink strapless gown by Michael Cinco

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Sheer Black

She showed how to stay classy and elegant in a sheer all-black saree from Sabyasachi

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Six Yards Of Elegance

Deepika’s cream embroidered saree by Faraz Manan was six yards of elegance

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Organza Aura

Deepika looked like a dream in a pastel organza saree, teamed with a yellow blouse

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Latex Queen

She wore a red Chanel top and a pair of latex Balenciaga pants that added a faux leather effect

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She was seen in a stunning ochre yellow coloured velvet salwar kurta by Sabyasachi

Vain In Velvet

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Green Fashion

She wore green faux leather pants from Jacquemus and a knitted top with matching shoes

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Gender Fluid

Deepika was dressed in an all-black three-piece pantsuit by Gauchere Paris

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Best female performances of 2021

Click Here