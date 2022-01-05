Fashion
Rishika Shah
AUTHOR
JAN 05, 2022
Deepika Padukone's most fashionable looks
Red Carpet Ready
Deepika Padukone looked like royalty as she walked the red carpet in a teal velvet gown by Gauri & Nainika
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Fashion Red-Y
DP stepped out in an all-red Valentino outfit featuring a dress, stockings and a headgear
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Pretty In Pink
Deepika looked ravishing in a pretty pink strapless gown by Michael Cinco
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Sheer Black
She showed how to stay classy and elegant in a sheer all-black saree from Sabyasachi
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Six Yards Of Elegance
Deepika’s cream embroidered saree by Faraz Manan was six yards of elegance
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Organza Aura
Deepika looked like a dream in a pastel organza saree, teamed with a yellow blouse
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Latex Queen
She wore a red Chanel top and a pair of latex Balenciaga pants that added a faux leather effect
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She was seen in a stunning ochre yellow coloured velvet salwar kurta by Sabyasachi
Vain In Velvet
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Green Fashion
She wore green faux leather pants from Jacquemus and a knitted top with matching shoes
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Gender Fluid
Deepika was dressed in an all-black three-piece pantsuit by Gauchere Paris
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Best female performances of 2021