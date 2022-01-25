Fashion
Deepika Padukone's street-style looks
Cool athleisure look
Deepika Padukone is a queen of street style and she never fails to amaze us when seen in vibrant all-blue athleisure outfits styled with gold hoops and micro sunglasses
Image: Pinkvilla
This look is so simple yet so chic, here she wore a black hoodie and paired it with blue distressed jeans
Image: Pinkvilla
Simply stylish
All-black look
It's official, DP has mastered monochrome fashion and here she dishes out a tough and sexy look in a black leather crew neck top and high-waist pants
Image: Pinkvilla
This time around, she opted for an all green look featuring a sage green cropped cardigan paired with green leather wide legged pants
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Monochrome fashion
Comfy look
Comfort with style is her fashion mantra, and to prove us right, she wore a blue sweatsuit that consisted of a cropped sweatshirt and matching joggers.
Video: Pinkvilla
The diva takes a different approach on jeans, by going for a floral embellished number and pairing it with a white knotted vest and matching sneakers
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Unconventional yet pretty
Sporty vibe
Don't feel like putting on jeans? No worries, you can still look quite fashionable by opting for a black Nike sweatshirt, matching leggings and white sneakers like DP
Image: Pinkvilla
A white shirt and blue denim look is so versatile that it foes with anything. Proving this point, the diva layered it with a black corset top
Video: Pinkvilla
Corset style
It's quite evident that the star loves to keep her outfits on the slouchy side. Case in point this black roomy sweater worn over an oversized white shirt and loose-fitted denims
Image: Pinkvilla
Sweater weather
Lastly, the actress pairs a white crop top perfectly with blue mom jeans and looks stunning
Image: Pinkvilla
Uber-chic
