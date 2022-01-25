Fashion

Joyce Joyson

Jan 25, 2022

Deepika Padukone's street-style looks

Cool athleisure look

Deepika Padukone is a queen of street style and she never fails to amaze us when seen in vibrant all-blue athleisure outfits styled with gold hoops and micro sunglasses

Image: Pinkvilla

This look is so simple yet so chic, here she wore a black hoodie and paired it with blue distressed jeans

Image: Pinkvilla

Simply stylish

All-black look

It's official, DP has mastered monochrome fashion and here she dishes out a tough and sexy look in a black leather crew neck top and high-waist pants

Image: Pinkvilla

This time around, she opted for an all green look featuring a sage green cropped cardigan paired with green leather wide legged pants

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Monochrome fashion

Comfy look

Comfort with style is her fashion mantra, and to prove us right, she wore a blue sweatsuit that consisted of a cropped sweatshirt and matching joggers.

Video: Pinkvilla

The diva takes a different approach on jeans, by going for a floral embellished number and pairing it with a white knotted vest and matching sneakers

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Unconventional yet pretty

Sporty vibe

Don't feel like putting on jeans? No worries, you can still look quite fashionable by opting for a black Nike sweatshirt, matching leggings and white sneakers like DP

Image: Pinkvilla

A white shirt and blue denim look is so versatile that it foes with anything. Proving this point, the diva layered it with a black corset top

Video: Pinkvilla

Corset style

It's quite evident that the star loves to keep her outfits on the slouchy side. Case in point this black roomy sweater worn over an oversized white shirt and loose-fitted denims

Image: Pinkvilla

Sweater weather

Lastly, the actress pairs a white crop top perfectly with blue mom jeans and looks stunning

Image: Pinkvilla

Uber-chic

