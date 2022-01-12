Fashion
Jan 12, 2022
Deepika Padukone's stunning hairstyles
Side-swept wavy bob
Deepika Padukone isn't afraid to try new styles and here she channels old Hollywood glam in this side-parted, glossy wave mane
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
High bun
For Cannes 2018, the diva kept her hairstyle edgy by tying her hair into a textured high bun
Image: Pinkvilla
Low ponytail
Deepika knows how to get the look right every single time, as here she nails the centre-parted, low ponytail look with absolute perfection
Video: Pinkvilla
Messy bun
We love her experimental side, but not as much as her signature messy bun with middle-parting and loose face framing tendrils
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Sleek side parted hair
She hits out a fierce look in this side-parted slicked hairstyle and looks stunning as ever
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Hair accessories for win
The diva went for a sleek, straight, centre-parted loose bun and accessorised her hair with hairband-like embellished accessories
Image: Pinkvilla
Sleek low bun
Deepika dialed up the drama by going for slicked-back hair tied into a low bun
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Half up and half down style
We love this half-top knot hairstyle and Deepika knows exactly how to rock one
Video: Pinkvilla
Slicked down waves
This hairstyle certainly stands as one of her best looks, we loved the classic wavy hairdo
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Bouffant ponytail
The actress chose to go all-retro by opting for a bouffant ponytail tied together by a black hairband with a cute bow
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
