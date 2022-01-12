Fashion

Deepika Padukone's stunning hairstyles

Side-swept wavy bob

Deepika Padukone isn't afraid to try new styles and here she channels old Hollywood glam in this side-parted, glossy wave mane

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

High bun

For Cannes 2018, the diva kept her hairstyle edgy by tying her hair into a textured high bun

Image: Pinkvilla

Low ponytail

Deepika knows how to get the look right every single time, as here she nails the centre-parted, low ponytail look with absolute perfection

Video: Pinkvilla

Messy bun

We love her experimental side, but not as much as her signature messy bun with middle-parting and loose face framing tendrils

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Sleek side parted hair

She hits out a fierce look in this side-parted slicked hairstyle and looks stunning as ever

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Hair accessories for win

The diva went for a sleek, straight, centre-parted loose bun and accessorised her hair with hairband-like embellished accessories

Image: Pinkvilla

Sleek low bun

Deepika dialed up the drama by going for slicked-back hair tied into a low bun

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Half up and half down style

We love this half-top knot hairstyle and Deepika knows exactly how to rock one

Video: Pinkvilla

Slicked down waves

This hairstyle certainly stands as one of her best looks, we loved the classic wavy hairdo

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Bouffant ponytail

The actress chose to go all-retro by opting for a bouffant ponytail tied together by a black hairband with a cute bow

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

