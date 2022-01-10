Fashion

Rishika Shah

AUTHOR

Jan 10, 2022

Trends to follow based on your Zodiac

Aries: Orange 

Fear isn’t a word in their vocab so as they dare to be different in the new year, orange is the colour they should be seeking out

Image: Eka Lakhani instagram 

Taurus: Wide-Legged Pants

They prefer a trend that is casually comfortable while also being stylish. Hence, wide-legged pants are ideal for a Taurus

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

Gemini: Trains 

They love to be the centre of attention, and hence, a dramatic train would be the perfect fashion trend for them

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Cancer: Sweatpants

They prioritise being cosy over everything else and hence, rocking sweatpants with heels is the perfect trend for them

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Leo: Miniskirts

A Leo would like nothing more than an opportunity to flaunt their legs in 2022 with a cute miniskirt

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Virgo: Corsets

If a Virgo’s going to invest their money in a new piece it better be on something that’ll they’ll wear over and over again like a corset

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Libra: Co-ord Sets

There’s no one better than the ever-balanced and light Libra to bring the co-ord trend back in full swing

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Scorpio: Monochrome Looks

There's only one 2022 trend that can match a Scorpio’s intimidating energy: monochromatic fits

Credits: Naina Sawhney Instagram

Sagittarius

“Easy, flowy, and effortless” are all words that could be attributed to Sagittarians and hence, they would love a flowy dress

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram 

Capricorn: Velvet

Capricorns enjoy a balance of streamlined professional pieces with comfort for all-day wear, making velvet perfect for them!

Image: Pinkvilla

Aquarius: Abstract Prints

The distorted and abstract prints with the use of colours, are just what Aquarians need to strut down the streets

Image: Kriti Sanon instagram

Pisces: Layering On Point

Pisceans relate their current state of emotions into their outfits. Therefore, intricate layering will be the trend for them

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram 

