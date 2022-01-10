Fashion
Trends to follow based on your Zodiac
Aries: Orange
Fear isn’t a word in their vocab so as they dare to be different in the new year, orange is the colour they should be seeking out
Image: Eka Lakhani instagram
Taurus: Wide-Legged Pants
They prefer a trend that is casually comfortable while also being stylish. Hence, wide-legged pants are ideal for a Taurus
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
Gemini: Trains
They love to be the centre of attention, and hence, a dramatic train would be the perfect fashion trend for them
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Cancer: Sweatpants
They prioritise being cosy over everything else and hence, rocking sweatpants with heels is the perfect trend for them
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Leo: Miniskirts
A Leo would like nothing more than an opportunity to flaunt their legs in 2022 with a cute miniskirt
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Virgo: Corsets
If a Virgo’s going to invest their money in a new piece it better be on something that’ll they’ll wear over and over again like a corset
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Libra: Co-ord Sets
There’s no one better than the ever-balanced and light Libra to bring the co-ord trend back in full swing
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Scorpio: Monochrome Looks
There's only one 2022 trend that can match a Scorpio’s intimidating energy: monochromatic fits
Credits: Naina Sawhney Instagram
Sagittarius
“Easy, flowy, and effortless” are all words that could be attributed to Sagittarians and hence, they would love a flowy dress
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Capricorn: Velvet
Capricorns enjoy a balance of streamlined professional pieces with comfort for all-day wear, making velvet perfect for them!
Image: Pinkvilla
Aquarius: Abstract Prints
The distorted and abstract prints with the use of colours, are just what Aquarians need to strut down the streets
Image: Kriti Sanon instagram
Pisces: Layering On Point
Pisceans relate their current state of emotions into their outfits. Therefore, intricate layering will be the trend for them
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
