Disha Patani in floral mini dresses

Vacay Style

Image: Disha Patani instagram

To enjoy her day at the beach, Disha picked out a beautiful mini dress with minimal floral prints on it

Gorgeous

She showed off her gorgeous frame in a ruched bodycon mini dress featuring tiny floral prints all over

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Girl-Next-Door Vibes

Disha looked pretty in an orange skater dress bearing tiny white floral patterns all over

Image: Disha Patani instagram

She was adorable in a white mini dress with yellow daisies printed all over the dress

Sunshine Vibes

Image: Disha Patani instgram 

As always, she looked pretty in a strappy sleeve white mini dress with tiny blue floral prints all over

Pretty In White

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Easy Style

For an easy-breezy look, she dipped into her closet and picked out a white dress with blue floral motifs on it

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Flaunting all the hours she spends at the gym, the Malang actress picked a micro-mini dress with tropical prints on it

Hot As Hell

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Her blue mini dress with floral prints in shades of peach, black, and white was a fuss-free sartorial choice for monsoon days

Vibrant Blues

Image: Pinkvilla

She looked cute in a short-sleeve mini dress bearing multicolour floral prints on it

Cutesy Dress

Image: Pinkvilla 

Her sleeveless white mini dress with red floral prints was a perfect pick for a summer day

Summery Look

Image: Pinkvilla

