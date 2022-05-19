FASHION
Neenaz Akhtar
MAY 19, 2022
Disha Patani in floral mini dresses
Vacay Style
Image: Disha Patani instagram
To enjoy her day at the beach, Disha picked out a beautiful mini dress with minimal floral prints on it
Gorgeous
She showed off her gorgeous frame in a ruched bodycon mini dress featuring tiny floral prints all over
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Girl-Next-Door Vibes
Disha looked pretty in an orange skater dress bearing tiny white floral patterns all over
Image: Disha Patani instagram
She was adorable in a white mini dress with yellow daisies printed all over the dress
Sunshine Vibes
Image: Disha Patani instgram
As always, she looked pretty in a strappy sleeve white mini dress with tiny blue floral prints all over
Pretty In White
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Easy Style
For an easy-breezy look, she dipped into her closet and picked out a white dress with blue floral motifs on it
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Flaunting all the hours she spends at the gym, the Malang actress picked a micro-mini dress with tropical prints on it
Hot As Hell
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Her blue mini dress with floral prints in shades of peach, black, and white was a fuss-free sartorial choice for monsoon days
Vibrant Blues
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked cute in a short-sleeve mini dress bearing multicolour floral prints on it
Cutesy Dress
Image: Pinkvilla
Her sleeveless white mini dress with red floral prints was a perfect pick for a summer day
Summery Look
Image: Pinkvilla
