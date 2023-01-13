Heading 3

Disha Patani's hot bikini looks

Hardika Gupta

JAN 13, 2023

FASHION

Source: Disha Patani Instagram 

This pink bikini is ideal for a playful poolside outfit 

Pretty in pink 

Source: Disha Patani Instagram 

The animal printed bikini looks sexy on Disha 

Animal prints 

Source: Disha Patani Instagram 

We absolutely love the fringe detailing on the bikini 

Fringes love 

Source: Disha Patani Instagram 

Her Instagram feed is full of sizzling bikini pictures and we love this 

Beach beauty 

Source: Disha Patani Instagram 

She is a vision to behold in this black beauty 

Hottie 

Source: Disha Patani Instagram 

Disha is surely a beach bum

Beach bum 

Source: Disha Patani Instagram 

Her blue bikini is all things chic 

Blue as the sky 

Source: Disha Patani Instagram 

The actress is soaking in some sun in this beige bikini 

Soaking in the sun 

Source: Disha Patani Instagram 

Disha believes in floral bikini supremacy 

Flower power 

