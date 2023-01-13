Disha Patani's hot bikini looks
pinkvilla
Hardika Gupta
JAN 13, 2023
FASHION
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
This pink bikini is ideal for a playful poolside outfit
Pretty in pink
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
The animal printed bikini looks sexy on Disha
Animal prints
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
We absolutely love the fringe detailing on the bikini
Fringes love
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Her Instagram feed is full of sizzling bikini pictures and we love this
Beach beauty
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
She is a vision to behold in this black beauty
Hottie
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha is surely a beach bum
Beach bum
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Her blue bikini is all things chic
Blue as the sky
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
The actress is soaking in some sun in this beige bikini
Soaking in the sun
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha believes in floral bikini supremacy
Flower power
