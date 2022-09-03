Heading 3
Divas who rocked a naked dress
SEPT 03, 2022
Image: Getty Images
The Folklore singer brought her A-game to the VMAs in an Oscar de la Renta nude mini dress that was doused in rhinestone embellishments
Taylor Swift
Image: Getty Images
For the MET Gala, JLo picked out a daring sheer outfit to walk the red carpet and showed the world how it’s done!
Jennifer Lopez
Image: Getty Images
The supermodel made a jaw-dropping statement by wearing a pristine white tulle transparent dress to wear to a red carpet event
Kendall Jenner
Image: Getty Images
Queen B didn’t hesitate to show off some skin in her sheer gown that was embellished with rhinestones at the MET Gala
Beyonce
Image: Getty Images
Bella made us stop & stare at her ravishing look featuring a sheer bejewelled wrap-style dress and simple beige underwear beneath!
Bella Hadid
Image: Getty Images
The Jennifer's Body actor looked smoking hot as she stepped out in a sheer Mugler gown with nothing but a silver thong underneath!
Megan Fox
RiRi made our jaws drop to the floor as she walked in a completely sheer Adam Selman gown on the CDFA red carpet
Rihanna
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images
For the 2017 MET Gala, the beauty mogul chose to shine brightly in a bejewelled sheer Versace number and sleek blonde hair
Kylie Jenner
Image: Getty Images
The Hanna Montana star grabbed all eyeballs as she walked down wearing a bold black naked dress at the 2020 VMAs
Miley Cyrus
Image: Getty Images
Rae grabbed all eyeballs at the Met Gala 2022 After Party in her barely-there see-through outfit by Dilara Findikoglu
Addison Rae
