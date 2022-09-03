Heading 3

Divas who rocked a naked dress 

Image: Getty Images

The Folklore singer brought her A-game to the VMAs in an Oscar de la Renta nude mini dress that was doused in rhinestone embellishments

Taylor Swift

Image: Getty Images

For the MET Gala, JLo picked out a daring sheer outfit to walk the red carpet and showed the world how it’s done!

Jennifer Lopez

Image: Getty Images 

The supermodel made a jaw-dropping statement by wearing a pristine white tulle transparent dress to wear to a red carpet event

Kendall Jenner

Image: Getty Images 

Queen B didn’t hesitate to show off some skin in her sheer gown that was embellished with rhinestones at the MET Gala

Beyonce

Image: Getty Images 

Bella made us stop & stare at her ravishing look featuring a sheer bejewelled wrap-style dress and simple beige underwear beneath!

Bella Hadid

Image: Getty Images

The Jennifer's Body actor looked smoking hot as she stepped out in a sheer Mugler gown with nothing but a silver thong underneath!

Megan Fox

RiRi made our jaws drop to the floor as she walked in a completely sheer Adam Selman gown on the CDFA red carpet

Rihanna

Image: Getty Images 

Image: Getty Images 

For the 2017 MET Gala, the beauty mogul chose to shine brightly in a bejewelled sheer Versace number and sleek blonde hair

Kylie Jenner

Image: Getty Images

The Hanna Montana star grabbed all eyeballs as she walked down wearing a bold black naked dress at the 2020 VMAs

Miley Cyrus

Image: Getty Images 

Rae grabbed all eyeballs at the Met Gala 2022 After Party in her barely-there see-through outfit by Dilara Findikoglu

Addison Rae

