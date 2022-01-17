Fashion

Jan 17, 2022

Elegant Dior gowns we fell in love with!

Anya Taylor-Joy’s Dreamy Yellow Gown

Anya Taylor-Joy took our breath away in a dramatic yellow Dior number with a halter-neck and a floor-sweeping train

Image: Getty Images

Rose Leslie’s Sheer Red Gown 

Game Of Thrones actor Rose Leslie looked stunning in a sheer tulle gown featuring a corset-style top with Dior logo straps

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence’s Red Gown

Jennifer Lawrence made heads turn in a luxe Dior gown with a waist cut-out

Image: Getty Images

Dakota Johnson’s Black Ballgown

Dakota Johnson looked divine in a classic black ball gown from the shelves of the French luxury house

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston’s Strapless Black Number

Jennifer Aniston looked graceful on the red carpet in a strapless black Christian Dior gown with an exaggerated ruffle neckline and a sweeping train

Image: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra’s Glittery Gown

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked ethereal in a classic glittery Dior ballgown which bore heaps of tulle fabric and lots of glitter

Image: Mimi Cuttrell Instagram

Bella Hadid’s Tulle Corset-style Gown

Bella Hadid picked out an opulent sheer tulle gown with a corset-style bustier top and looked absolutely gorgeous in it!

Image: Getty Images

Angelina Jolie’s Tulle Gown

Angelina Jolie’s strapless tulle gown that she wore at the red carpet premiere of a film is one of our favourites from the luxury fashion house

Image: Getty Images

Natalie Portman’s Black Lace Gown

Natalie Portman spelled charm in a black lace gown by Christian Dior and gave off major Black Swan vibes!

Image: Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon’s Pleated Gown

Reese Witherspoon looked radiant in a red Dior gown with a knotted, asymmetrical neckline

Image: Getty Images

