Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
Jan 17, 2022
Elegant Dior gowns we fell in love with!
Anya Taylor-Joy’s Dreamy Yellow Gown
Anya Taylor-Joy took our breath away in a dramatic yellow Dior number with a halter-neck and a floor-sweeping train
Image: Getty Images
Rose Leslie’s Sheer Red Gown
Game Of Thrones actor Rose Leslie looked stunning in a sheer tulle gown featuring a corset-style top with Dior logo straps
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence’s Red Gown
Jennifer Lawrence made heads turn in a luxe Dior gown with a waist cut-out
Image: Getty Images
Dakota Johnson’s Black Ballgown
Dakota Johnson looked divine in a classic black ball gown from the shelves of the French luxury house
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston’s Strapless Black Number
Jennifer Aniston looked graceful on the red carpet in a strapless black Christian Dior gown with an exaggerated ruffle neckline and a sweeping train
Image: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra’s Glittery Gown
Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked ethereal in a classic glittery Dior ballgown which bore heaps of tulle fabric and lots of glitter
Image: Mimi Cuttrell Instagram
Bella Hadid’s Tulle Corset-style Gown
Bella Hadid picked out an opulent sheer tulle gown with a corset-style bustier top and looked absolutely gorgeous in it!
Image: Getty Images
Angelina Jolie’s Tulle Gown
Angelina Jolie’s strapless tulle gown that she wore at the red carpet premiere of a film is one of our favourites from the luxury fashion house
Image: Getty Images
Natalie Portman’s Black Lace Gown
Natalie Portman spelled charm in a black lace gown by Christian Dior and gave off major Black Swan vibes!
Image: Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon’s Pleated Gown
Reese Witherspoon looked radiant in a red Dior gown with a knotted, asymmetrical neckline
Image: Getty Images
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celeb-inspired silk sarees for Pongal