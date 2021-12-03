Esha Gupta’s enviable ethnic wardrobe

A sight for sore eyes

Esha Gupta donned a blue and gold lehenga, making it truly an affair to remember

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

Blue-orange ornate lehenga set

Again, we couldn't stop marvelling at her in this blue-orange brocade lehenga

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

Gray saree and matching blouse

Radiating a simple yet alluring aura, in this grey shimmering saree

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

In mom's saree

Silk sarees define true luxury and Esha proves it right in this multitone saree

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

Purple ruffled saree

The diva looks stunning in this purple ruffled saree and matching blouse

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

Ochre-brown striped saree

Enchanted with drama and allure, this ruffled striped saree is a winsome one

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

The beauty wore a blue and white handloom saree lined with a gold zari border

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

Understated elegance

Paisley printed ruffled drape

Esha loves wearing ruffled drapes and again she wore a printed one with a belt

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

Refreshing green

Again, she wore a green ruffled saree with a matching mirror-embellished blouse

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

Ethereal in baby pink saree

Esha oozes grace in this pink saree adorned with silver thread and floral pattern

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

