Esha Gupta’s enviable ethnic wardrobe
FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
AUTHOR
DEC 3, 2021
A sight for sore eyes
Esha Gupta donned a blue and gold lehenga, making it truly an affair to remember
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
Blue-orange ornate lehenga set
Again, we couldn't stop marvelling at her in this blue-orange brocade lehenga
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
Gray saree and matching blouse
Radiating a simple yet alluring aura, in this grey shimmering saree
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
In mom's saree
Silk sarees define true luxury and Esha proves it right in this multitone saree
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
Purple ruffled saree
The diva looks stunning in this purple ruffled saree and matching blouse
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
Ochre-brown striped saree
Enchanted with drama and allure, this ruffled striped saree is a winsome one
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
The beauty wore a blue and white handloom saree lined with a gold zari border
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
Understated elegance
Paisley printed ruffled drape
Esha loves wearing ruffled drapes and again she wore a printed one with a belt
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
Refreshing green
Again, she wore a green ruffled saree with a matching mirror-embellished blouse
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
Ethereal in baby pink saree
Esha oozes grace in this pink saree adorned with silver thread and floral pattern
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
