Fashion
P R Gayathri
AUTHOR
JAN 05, 2022
Fashion trends to watch out for in 2022
Bralettes
Ditch your tops and sneak in bralettes, this is the kind of heat you need to bring to the table
Image: Getty Images
Micro-mini Skirt
As per the votes of Miu Miu, Dior, and more, mini skirts are sure to rule. Your summer style will taste better with these numbers around
Image: Pinkvilla
Shimmery Outfits
Dresses, pantsuits to skirts, it's never going to be a bummer to count on shimmery outfits and all things bling
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Catsuits
Catsuits are the new cool every jumpsuit fanatic would love. Celebs like Kim Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Hailey Bieber have given a thumbs up to these one-piece fits
Image: Getty Images
Oversized Shirts
Offices are welcoming us back and we could all use oversized shirts to make our days effortlessly fabulous when at work
Image: Pinkvilla
All-White Look
Don't want to step up your craze for monochrome? Stick to all-white or nothing
Image: Pinkvilla
Blocked Heels
Level up your footwear closet. But, how? Your loafers, sneakers, or anything you pick, let the blocked-heels or platform heels show you what stupendous is all about
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Sheer Outfits
Here's something you'll hear often this year. Name it and you'll find its presence everywhere today from sarees to tops, heaps of glamour are sure to follow your way
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Corset Tops
Looks like the love for corset tops is not going to end anytime soon
Image: Pinkvilla
Jackets
It just feels like the blazer and jacket season never fades out. Be it the micro ones, bomber jackets or long coats like a trench, how can we stop finding comfort in these?
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Best female performances of 2021