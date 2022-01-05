Fashion

P R Gayathri

AUTHOR

JAN 05, 2022

Fashion trends to watch out for in 2022

Bralettes

Ditch your tops and sneak in bralettes, this is the kind of heat you need to bring to the table

Image: Getty Images

Micro-mini Skirt

As per the votes of Miu Miu, Dior, and more, mini skirts are sure to rule. Your summer style will taste better with these numbers around

Image: Pinkvilla

Shimmery Outfits

Dresses, pantsuits to skirts, it's never going to be a bummer to count on shimmery outfits and all things bling

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Catsuits 

Catsuits are the new cool every jumpsuit fanatic would love. Celebs like Kim Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Hailey Bieber have given a thumbs up to these one-piece fits

Image: Getty Images

Oversized Shirts

 Offices are welcoming us back and we could all use oversized shirts to make our days effortlessly fabulous when at work

Image: Pinkvilla

All-White Look

Don't want to step up your craze for monochrome? Stick to all-white or nothing

Image: Pinkvilla

Blocked Heels

Level up your footwear closet. But, how? Your loafers, sneakers, or anything you pick, let the blocked-heels or platform heels show you what stupendous is all about

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Sheer Outfits

Here's something you'll hear often this year. Name it and you'll find its presence everywhere today from sarees to tops, heaps of glamour are sure to follow your way

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Corset Tops

Looks like the love for corset tops is not going to end anytime soon

Image: Pinkvilla

Jackets

It just feels like the blazer and jacket season never fades out. Be it the micro ones, bomber jackets or long coats like a trench, how can we stop finding comfort in these? 

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

