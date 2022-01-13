Fashion

P R Gayathri

AUTHOR

Jan 13, 2022

Iconic gowns from Golden Globes Award

Beyonce

Back in 2007, Queen Bey wore a glittery gold gown in which she looked no less than a trophy herself

Image: Getty Images

Angelina Jolie

The award-winning star captured hearts in a Versace dress which was all about minimalism

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston

Making a strong case for vintage dresses, Jen Aniston walked the red carpet more than a decade ago in a vintage Valentino gown in a classic black shade

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Looking like a million bucks, JLo struck a pose in a dramatic Zuhair Murad gown at the Golden Globes red carpet

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

Looking her glamorous best, when J-Law walked the red carpet in a red Dior gown with a waist cut-out

Image: Getty Images

Dakota Johnson

Looking like a million bucks, Johnson walked the red carpet in a custom Chanel strapless gown with a high-low hemline and a long train

Image: Getty Images

Lady Gaga

Taking home an award for her directorial film, A Star is Born, Lady Gaga looked enchanting in a Cinderella-esque Valentino gown

Image: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Making a strong case for old Hollywood glamour, PeeCee rocked an off-shoulder Cristina Ottaviano gown on the Golden Globes red carpet

Image: Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

The Black Widow star looked phenomenal in a red dramatic Vera Wang gown which featured a plunging neckline and a large bow at the back

Image: Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Florals have always had a safe space in the singer's closet. She rocked a lavish Etro gown on the Golden Globes red carpet with her hair pulled back into a sleek bun

Image: Getty Images

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Deepika Padukone's stunning Hairstyles

Click Here