Jan 13, 2022
Iconic gowns from Golden Globes Award
Beyonce
Back in 2007, Queen Bey wore a glittery gold gown in which she looked no less than a trophy herself
Image: Getty Images
Angelina Jolie
The award-winning star captured hearts in a Versace dress which was all about minimalism
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston
Making a strong case for vintage dresses, Jen Aniston walked the red carpet more than a decade ago in a vintage Valentino gown in a classic black shade
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Looking like a million bucks, JLo struck a pose in a dramatic Zuhair Murad gown at the Golden Globes red carpet
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence
Looking her glamorous best, when J-Law walked the red carpet in a red Dior gown with a waist cut-out
Image: Getty Images
Dakota Johnson
Looking like a million bucks, Johnson walked the red carpet in a custom Chanel strapless gown with a high-low hemline and a long train
Image: Getty Images
Lady Gaga
Taking home an award for her directorial film, A Star is Born, Lady Gaga looked enchanting in a Cinderella-esque Valentino gown
Image: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Making a strong case for old Hollywood glamour, PeeCee rocked an off-shoulder Cristina Ottaviano gown on the Golden Globes red carpet
Image: Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson
The Black Widow star looked phenomenal in a red dramatic Vera Wang gown which featured a plunging neckline and a large bow at the back
Image: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
Florals have always had a safe space in the singer's closet. She rocked a lavish Etro gown on the Golden Globes red carpet with her hair pulled back into a sleek bun
Image: Getty Images
