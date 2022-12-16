Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor's
beach wardrobe

Sneha
Hiro

DEC 16, 2022

FASHION

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Island girl

Janhvi looked hot in a blue bralette top and a denim mini skirt

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi steamed up her beach vacay in a neon bikini

Go neon

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi opted for a floral monokini and a matching hat during her Maldivian vacay

Floral vibes

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The star kid looked stylish in a strappy crop top and a sarong skirt

Sunkissed

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi is a hot mess in a black monokini

Bold in black

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

In this one, Janhvi opted for a floral bralette with a matching sarong

Beach babe

Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi aced that perfect hair flip in a shimmery bikini top and a matching sarong

Shine on

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi rocked a holographic monokini while enjoying the beautiful sunset view

Smile and repeat

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi wore a white bralette top with animal-printed bottoms as she hit the beach

Water baby

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi donned a floral bikini top and a matching skirt and completed her look with pigtails

Issa vibe

