Janhvi Kapoor's
beach wardrobe
pinkvilla
Sneha
Hiro
DEC 16, 2022
FASHION
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Island girl
Janhvi looked hot in a blue bralette top and a denim mini skirt
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi steamed up her beach vacay in a neon bikini
Go neon
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi opted for a floral monokini and a matching hat during her Maldivian vacay
Floral vibes
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The star kid looked stylish in a strappy crop top and a sarong skirt
Sunkissed
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi is a hot mess in a black monokini
Bold in black
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
In this one, Janhvi opted for a floral bralette with a matching sarong
Beach babe
Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi aced that perfect hair flip in a shimmery bikini top and a matching sarong
Shine on
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi rocked a holographic monokini while enjoying the beautiful sunset view
Smile and repeat
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi wore a white bralette top with animal-printed bottoms as she hit the beach
Water baby
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi donned a floral bikini top and a matching skirt and completed her look with pigtails
Issa vibe
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.