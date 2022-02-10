Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 10, 2022
Kangana Ranaut in snazzy dresses
Dazzling Diva
Setting the style quotient high, Kangana dazzled in a red bodycon dress with shimmery details all over it
Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram
She kept the glam factor high in a sparkly silver dress with a high slit across her thigh
Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram
Glamorous As Always
The Manikarnika actress looked like a million bucks in this gold sequined gown by Galvan London
Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram
Golden Girl
She kept things elegant yet playful in a brown checkered dress with a plunging V-neckline that was buttoned up to the waist
Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram
Elegance Redefined
Giving us a stylish outfit inspo for a weekend, Kangana glowed in a minimal green dress with strappy sleeves
Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram
Pretty Like Always
Taking the retro route, she channelled her inner diva in a baby pink midi dress with red polka dots printed on it
Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram
Retro Diva
Her shimmering gold Gauri & Nainika number embroidered with sequined floral motifs is a total party-starter!
Image: Pinkvilla
Jazzy Vibes
Making for yet another jaw-dropping look, she raised the hotness factor in a form-fitting midi dress with a corset-style bodice and dramatic short sleeves
Image: Pinkvilla
Making Jaws Drop
Sporting a fiercely glamorous look, Kangana looked stunning in a strapless red gown paired with a dark-hued lipstick at the Vogue Beauty Awards
Image: Pinkvilla
Bold & Beautiful
Her airy midi dress with a strappy halter-neck and a cut-out detail along the midriff is perfect for a breezy summer evening
Image: Pinkvilla
Breezy Look
