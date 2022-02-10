Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 10, 2022

Kangana Ranaut in snazzy dresses

Dazzling Diva

Setting the style quotient high, Kangana dazzled in a red bodycon dress with shimmery details all over it

Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram

She kept the glam factor high in a sparkly silver dress with a high slit across her thigh

Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram

Glamorous As Always

The Manikarnika actress looked like a million bucks in this gold sequined gown by Galvan London

Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram

Golden Girl

She kept things elegant yet playful in a brown checkered dress with a plunging V-neckline that was buttoned up to the waist

Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram

Elegance Redefined

Giving us a stylish outfit inspo for a weekend, Kangana glowed in a minimal green dress with strappy sleeves

Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram

Pretty Like Always

Taking the retro route, she channelled her inner diva in a baby pink midi dress with red polka dots printed on it

Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram

Retro Diva

Her shimmering gold Gauri & Nainika number embroidered with sequined floral motifs is a total party-starter!

Image: Pinkvilla

Jazzy Vibes

Making for yet another jaw-dropping look, she raised the hotness factor in a form-fitting midi dress with a corset-style bodice and dramatic short sleeves

Image: Pinkvilla

Making Jaws Drop

Sporting a fiercely glamorous look, Kangana looked stunning in a strapless red gown paired with a dark-hued lipstick at the Vogue Beauty Awards

Image: Pinkvilla

Bold & Beautiful 

Her airy midi dress with a strappy halter-neck and a cut-out detail along the midriff is perfect for a breezy summer evening

Image: Pinkvilla

Breezy Look 

