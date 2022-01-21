Beauty

Rishika Shah

AUTHOR

Jan 22, 2022

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s no makeup looks

Back To The Grind

Kareena flaunts her bare face with a huge smile as she gets back to her workout routine

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

Bebo just cannot get enough of her Kaftans and we cannot get enough of her natural rosy glow

Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kaftan Series

Mother-Daughter Time

Kareena spends some quality time with her mother and flaunts her glowing skin

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kiss Of Love

Bebo ditches makeup as she enjoys some quality time at Maldives with her son, Jeh

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

Kareena enjoys her sunday by relishing some delicious food and letting her skin breathe without makeup

Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Weekend Vibes

Kareena gets ready for an intense workout and let’s her skin also workout by going makeup-free

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Workout Time

Ski Trip

Kareena shared a throwback image of her ski trip wherein she looks gorgeous in a no makeup look

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

Kareena looks even more beautiful in a black & white no makeup selfie

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Black & White

Kareena flaunts her bare face yet again as she lets the sun caress her face

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Sunkissed

Kareena snuggles with her newborn son, Jeh and we can see her postpartum glow

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

New Mom

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Winter styles to copy from Sonam Kapoor

Click Here