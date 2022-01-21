Beauty
Rishika Shah
Jan 22, 2022
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s no makeup looks
Back To The Grind
Kareena flaunts her bare face with a huge smile as she gets back to her workout routine
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Bebo just cannot get enough of her Kaftans and we cannot get enough of her natural rosy glow
Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kaftan Series
Mother-Daughter Time
Kareena spends some quality time with her mother and flaunts her glowing skin
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kiss Of Love
Bebo ditches makeup as she enjoys some quality time at Maldives with her son, Jeh
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena enjoys her sunday by relishing some delicious food and letting her skin breathe without makeup
Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Weekend Vibes
Kareena gets ready for an intense workout and let’s her skin also workout by going makeup-free
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Workout Time
Ski Trip
Kareena shared a throwback image of her ski trip wherein she looks gorgeous in a no makeup look
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena looks even more beautiful in a black & white no makeup selfie
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Black & White
Kareena flaunts her bare face yet again as she lets the sun caress her face
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Sunkissed
Kareena snuggles with her newborn son, Jeh and we can see her postpartum glow
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
New Mom
