Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
Jan 20, 2022
Karisma Kapoor is a fan of anarkalis
Anarkali With Gold Embroidery
Karisma looked her prettiest self in a neutral-hued u-neck anarkali featuring gold embroidery and sequins in detailed patterns
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
Cream-coloured Anarkali
In yet another soft-hued anarkali set from Neeru’s, the actress glowed like a warm winter sun!
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
Pistachio Green Kurta set
The pistachio green Anita Dongre set that she wore for Diwali last year is perfect for at-home festivities
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
Sabyasachi Anarkali Set
She put her best desi foot forward in a royal blue Sabyasachi anarkali embroidered with gold beads at the neckline, cuffs and hemline
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
Ivory Kurta
For the wedding festivity of Armaan Jain, she was decked up in an ivory Manish Malhotra ensemble that featured a long kurta with gold embellishments throughout
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
Green Ensemble
Her unconventional green kurta with a slit in the middle looked every bit stunning!
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
She paired her off-white anarkali kurta with a pink Banarasi dupatta and showed us how to keep things minimal yet significant
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
Off-white Kurta With Contrast Dupatta
Cotton Anarkali Set
Her printed green anarkali with an in-built shrug is a fuss-free choice for breezy summer days
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
Anarkali With Intricate Embroidery
To attend an event in Dubai, she was decked up in an ivory white ensemble replete with intricate thread work
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
Printed Anarkali set
And her printed Punit Balana anarkali set is a stylish and versatile choice for wedding ceremonies
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
