Neenaz Akhtar

AUTHOR

Jan 20, 2022

Karisma Kapoor is a fan of anarkalis 

Anarkali With Gold Embroidery

Karisma looked her prettiest self in a neutral-hued u-neck anarkali featuring gold embroidery and sequins in detailed patterns

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

Cream-coloured Anarkali

In yet another soft-hued anarkali set from Neeru’s, the actress glowed like a warm winter sun!

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

Pistachio Green Kurta set

The pistachio green Anita Dongre set that she wore for Diwali last year is perfect for at-home festivities

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

Sabyasachi Anarkali Set

She put her best desi foot forward in a royal blue Sabyasachi anarkali embroidered with gold beads at the neckline, cuffs and hemline

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

Ivory Kurta

For the wedding festivity of Armaan Jain, she was decked up in an ivory Manish Malhotra ensemble that featured a long kurta with gold embellishments throughout

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

Green Ensemble

Her unconventional green kurta with a slit in the middle looked every bit stunning!

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

She paired her off-white anarkali kurta with a pink Banarasi dupatta and showed us how to keep things minimal yet significant

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

Off-white Kurta With Contrast Dupatta

Cotton Anarkali Set

Her printed green anarkali with an in-built shrug is a fuss-free choice for breezy summer days

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

Anarkali With Intricate Embroidery 

To attend an event in Dubai, she was decked up in an ivory white ensemble replete with intricate thread work

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

Printed Anarkali set

And her printed Punit Balana anarkali set is a stylish and versatile choice for wedding ceremonies

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

