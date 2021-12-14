Karisma Kapoor's steal worthy dresses

FASHION

RISHIKA SHAH

AUTHOR

DEC 14, 2021

Crochet Dress

Karisma set brunch wear goals in a crochet dress teamed with a navy velvet blazer

(Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram) 

Starry Night

Lolo posed in an off-shoulder princess dress decked in sparkle and shimmer

(Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram) 

True Blue 

Karisma’s floral dress featured a sheer nude base decked in blue flowers

(Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram)

Black Beauty

Karisma looked like an absolute Goddess posing in a black, high-neck dress

(Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram) 

Flower Power

Karisma showed us just how to do florals right in a satin floral asymmetrical dress

(Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram) 

Check-Mate

Lolo’s checked dress featured buttons on the front and made for the perfect OOTD

(Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram) 

Classic Red

One can never go wrong in a red bodycon dress and Lolo had us floored with her look

(Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram)

Lolo looked ready to walk the red carpet in a sequin black dress with a cape sleeve

Red Carpet Ready

(Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram)

Karisma looked like an ultimate rainbow in the sky in a multicoloured pleated dress

Rainbow Cheer

(Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram) 

Karisma posed in a cut-out, colourblocked black and white dress decked in sequins

Black & White

(Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram) 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: K-beauty 10-step hair care routine

Click Here