Karisma Kapoor's steal worthy dresses
FASHION
RISHIKA SHAH
AUTHOR
DEC 14, 2021
Crochet Dress
Karisma set brunch wear goals in a crochet dress teamed with a navy velvet blazer
(Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram)
Starry Night
Lolo posed in an off-shoulder princess dress decked in sparkle and shimmer
(Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram)
True Blue
Karisma’s floral dress featured a sheer nude base decked in blue flowers
(Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram)
Black Beauty
Karisma looked like an absolute Goddess posing in a black, high-neck dress
(Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram)
Flower Power
Karisma showed us just how to do florals right in a satin floral asymmetrical dress
(Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram)
Check-Mate
Lolo’s checked dress featured buttons on the front and made for the perfect OOTD
(Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram)
Classic Red
One can never go wrong in a red bodycon dress and Lolo had us floored with her look
(Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram)
Lolo looked ready to walk the red carpet in a sequin black dress with a cape sleeve
Red Carpet Ready
(Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram)
Karisma looked like an ultimate rainbow in the sky in a multicoloured pleated dress
Rainbow Cheer
(Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram)
Karisma posed in a cut-out, colourblocked black and white dress decked in sequins
Black & White
(Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram)
