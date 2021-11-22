JOYCE JOYSON
Nov 22, 2021
Kartik Aaryan's striking blazer looks
FASHION
For his film ‘Dhamaka’ trailer launch, Kartik opted for a tailored suit set featuring a check print brown blazer, blue pants, white shirt and a printed blue tie
Classy as ever
Image: Pinkvilla
Next, Kartik goes for a black blazer and wears it over a printed shirt to add a quirky touch to his look and styles it with well-fitted trousers
Style mix
Image: Pinkvilla
The heartthrob looks suave in this deep blue checkered suit styled with a crisp white shirt, beige zip-up tee and a classic tie
Suit-up
Image: Pinkvilla
A colourful striped sweater works like a charm when you are looking to inject some fun into your classic black pantsuit look
Striped sweater
Image: Pinkvilla
Lately, Kartik has been shelling out major winter fashion goals for his film promotions. In this pic, he wore a V-neck sweater layered with a checkered ash grey blazer and jeans
Winter fashion
Image: Pinkvilla
We truly agree that men look dapper in a classic black suit paired with a white crisp shirt, just like what Kartik wore here
Charming in suit
Video: Pinkvilla
A perfect mix of formal and casual wear, the star looks impressive in a navy blue sweatshirt topped off with a grey blazer and blue denims
Casual twist to a formal look
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Kartik looks dapper in this formal navy blue suit as he accentuated his look with a grey tie
Debonair in formals
Video: Pinkvilla
The ever-rule breaker somehow avoids being boring as he wears a wacky printed shirt with a coral-hued blazer and grey trousers
Fusion fashion
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
We love the way Kartik layered up his outfit as he wore a beige-hued sweater over a blue shirt and overlayered it with a checkered brown blazer styled with jeans
Layering right
Image: Priyanka & Kazim Instagram
