Kartik Aaryan's striking blazer looks

For his film ‘Dhamaka’ trailer launch, Kartik opted for a tailored suit set featuring a check print brown blazer, blue pants, white shirt and a printed blue tie

Classy as ever

Image: Pinkvilla

Next, Kartik goes for a black blazer and wears it over a printed shirt to add a quirky touch to his look and styles it with well-fitted trousers

Style mix

Image: Pinkvilla

The heartthrob looks suave in this deep blue checkered suit styled with a crisp white shirt, beige zip-up tee and a classic tie

Suit-up

Image: Pinkvilla

A colourful striped sweater works like a charm when you are looking to inject some fun into your classic black pantsuit look

Striped sweater

Image: Pinkvilla

Lately, Kartik has been shelling out major winter fashion goals for his film promotions. In this pic, he wore a V-neck sweater layered with a checkered ash grey blazer and jeans

Winter fashion

Image: Pinkvilla

We truly agree that men look dapper in a classic black suit paired with a white crisp shirt, just like what Kartik wore here

Charming in suit

Video: Pinkvilla

A perfect mix of formal and casual wear, the star looks impressive in a navy blue sweatshirt topped off with a grey blazer and blue denims

 Casual twist to a formal look

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik looks dapper in this formal navy blue suit as he accentuated his look with a grey tie

Debonair in formals

Video: Pinkvilla

The ever-rule breaker somehow avoids being boring as he wears a wacky printed shirt with a coral-hued blazer and grey trousers

Fusion fashion

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

We love the way Kartik layered up his outfit as he wore a beige-hued sweater over a blue shirt and overlayered it with a checkered brown blazer styled with jeans

Layering right

Image: Priyanka & Kazim Instagram

