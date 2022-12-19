Heading 3

Katie Holmes: Iconic style moments

Surabhi Redkar

DEC 19, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Dress over Jeans

Katie Holmes managed to go viral with her recent look as she brought back an old trend of wearing a dress over jeans

Image: Getty Images

Katie Holmes wore one of the cosiest sweaterdresses at an event and looked absolutely gorgeous in it

Sweater dress

Image: Getty Images

Katie Holmes donned a sheer silver dress as she brought her fashion A-game to the 2022 CFDA Awards red carpet

CFDA Awards

Image: Getty Images

Katie Holmes knows how to rock a perfect outfit that falls into the boho-chic category and this is one of them

Boho Chic 

Image: Getty Images

Katie Holmes served sartorial drama in a hooded gown at Tom Ford's Spring/Summer 2023 runway show

Hooded Dress

Image: Getty Images

Katie Holmes rocked a stunning blue shirt with wide-legged, baggy denims and looked beyond amazing in it

Perfect Denims

Image: Getty Images

Katie Holmes recently appeared at her film Alone Together's premiere sporting this stunning crochet-knit dress

Crochet Dress

Image: Getty Images

Katie Holmes rocked a stunning white suit at one of the red carpet events and looked beyond gorgeous in it

Suited Up

Image: Getty Images

Katie Holmes wore a risque halter dress with large cut-outs across the midsection during an appearance

Halter Dress

Image: Getty Images

Katie Holmes wore a black, gridded power suit as she attended the Christian Siriano SS2022 Fashion Show

Power Suit

