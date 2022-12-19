Katie Holmes: Iconic style moments
Image: Getty Images
Dress over Jeans
Katie Holmes managed to go viral with her recent look as she brought back an old trend of wearing a dress over jeans
Image: Getty Images
Katie Holmes wore one of the cosiest sweaterdresses at an event and looked absolutely gorgeous in it
Sweater dress
Image: Getty Images
Katie Holmes donned a sheer silver dress as she brought her fashion A-game to the 2022 CFDA Awards red carpet
CFDA Awards
Image: Getty Images
Katie Holmes knows how to rock a perfect outfit that falls into the boho-chic category and this is one of them
Boho Chic
Image: Getty Images
Katie Holmes served sartorial drama in a hooded gown at Tom Ford's Spring/Summer 2023 runway show
Hooded Dress
Image: Getty Images
Katie Holmes rocked a stunning blue shirt with wide-legged, baggy denims and looked beyond amazing in it
Perfect Denims
Image: Getty Images
Katie Holmes recently appeared at her film Alone Together's premiere sporting this stunning crochet-knit dress
Crochet Dress
Image: Getty Images
Katie Holmes rocked a stunning white suit at one of the red carpet events and looked beyond gorgeous in it
Suited Up
Image: Getty Images
Katie Holmes wore a risque halter dress with large cut-outs across the midsection during an appearance
Halter Dress
Image: Getty Images
Katie Holmes wore a black, gridded power suit as she attended the Christian Siriano SS2022 Fashion Show
Power Suit
