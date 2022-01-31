Beauty

Jan 30, 2022

Katrina Kaif's natural makeup tutorial

Start with clean skin

Cleanse your skin with a gentle face wash to get rid of any dirt, grime or impurities

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Hydrating moisturiser

Prep and prime the face using a pore minimising primer to fill in the open pores and create a smooth canvas

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Pore minimising primer

Use a peach-toned concealer wherever needed to blur imperfections and make your skin look more even

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Peach corrector

Follow with a light application of liquid foundation and blend it using a brush or beauty blender for a seamless finish

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Foundation

Finish the base with a translucent powder and a spritz of setting spray on the face

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Set the base

Use light brown eyeshadow on the eyelids and blend it well

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Eyes

Follow by applying a black liner on the upper and lower waterline. Next, coat your lashes with mascara and fill in the brows

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Defined eyes

Add some warmth to your look by applying bronzer on the cheekbones and a slightly muted pink blush on the apples of the cheeks

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

For soft-natural look

Finish off by using a tinted lip balm to give a slight wash of pink or opt for a muted pink lipstick for a subtle pop

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Lips

