Beauty
Joyce Joyson
AUTHOR
Jan 30, 2022
Katrina Kaif's natural makeup tutorial
Heading 3
Start with clean skin
Cleanse your skin with a gentle face wash to get rid of any dirt, grime or impurities
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Janhvi’s sassy red sleeveless midi dress featured intricate gold floral embroidery on its skirt and a deep square neckline
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Hydrating moisturiser
Prep and prime the face using a pore minimising primer to fill in the open pores and create a smooth canvas
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Pore minimising primer
Use a peach-toned concealer wherever needed to blur imperfections and make your skin look more even
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Peach corrector
Follow with a light application of liquid foundation and blend it using a brush or beauty blender for a seamless finish
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Foundation
Finish the base with a translucent powder and a spritz of setting spray on the face
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Set the base
Use light brown eyeshadow on the eyelids and blend it well
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Eyes
Follow by applying a black liner on the upper and lower waterline. Next, coat your lashes with mascara and fill in the brows
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Defined eyes
Add some warmth to your look by applying bronzer on the cheekbones and a slightly muted pink blush on the apples of the cheeks
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
For soft-natural look
Finish off by using a tinted lip balm to give a slight wash of pink or opt for a muted pink lipstick for a subtle pop
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Lips
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Newsmakers of January 2022