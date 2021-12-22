Kiara Advani’s best ethnic looks
DEC 22, 2021
Pinkish Glow
Kiara Advani looked like a doll in a pink lehenga by Arpita Mehta with a backless blouse
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Sharara Sharara
Kiara looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow sharara suit, layered with a jacket
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Classic White
Kiara added colour to her classic white lehenga with a yellow leheriya dupatta
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Fuschia Fever
Her fuschia pink saree, paired with a strappy blouse is the perfect bridesmaid look
Video: Kiara Advani Instagram
Chevron Print
Kiara showed us how to do Indo-Western right, in a chevron printed skirt and a black blouse
Video: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara looked even prettier than nature in a sheer parrot green saree from Torani
Green Fashion
Video: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara’s all-black lehenga with a deep neck blouse is the perfect cocktail party wear
Cocktail Lehenga
Video: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara made the classic polka dots a part of her ethnic wear with this trendy saree
Polka Dots All The Way
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara looked all things glam in this chic cherry-coloured gharara set by Arpita Mehta
Gharara Set
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara looked like a princess in this regal powder blue lehenga by Manish Malhotra
Pastels For The Win
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
