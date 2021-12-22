Kiara Advani’s best ethnic looks

DEC 22, 2021

Pinkish Glow

Kiara Advani looked like a doll in a pink lehenga by Arpita Mehta with a backless blouse

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Sharara Sharara

Kiara looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow sharara suit, layered with a jacket

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Classic White

Kiara added colour to her classic white lehenga with a yellow leheriya dupatta

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Fuschia Fever

Her fuschia pink saree, paired with a strappy blouse is the perfect bridesmaid look

Video: Kiara Advani Instagram

Chevron Print

Kiara showed us how to do Indo-Western right, in a chevron printed skirt and a black blouse

Video: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara looked even prettier than nature in a sheer parrot green saree from Torani

Green Fashion

Video: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara’s all-black lehenga with a deep neck blouse is the perfect cocktail party wear

Cocktail Lehenga

Video: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara made the classic polka dots a part of her ethnic wear with this trendy saree

Polka Dots All The Way

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara looked all things glam in this chic cherry-coloured gharara set by Arpita Mehta

Gharara Set

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara looked like a princess in this regal powder blue lehenga by Manish Malhotra

Pastels For The Win

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

