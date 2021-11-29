Kiara To Nora: Celebs in a maxi dress
Shanaya Kapoor in a strapless white dress
The young starlet looked pretty in a white A-line maxi dress with lace detailing
Credits: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Athiya Shetty in a tiered maxi
Joining the bandwagon, Athiya picked out a neutral-hued tiered maxi dress and looked elegant in it!
Credits: Athiya Shetty instagram
Shraddha Kapoor in a printed number
A fan of simple maxi dresses, Shraddha picked out a printed Global Desi dress for her airport look
Credits: Pinkvilla
Priyanka Chopra Jonas in floral
Serving us a beautiful fall look, PCJ donned a high-neck full-sleeve floral dress from Zimmerman
Credits: Getty Images
Kiara Advani in tie-dye dress
Fresh and stylish, Kiara’s cut-out tie-dye maxi dress is a trendy take on the classic silhouette
Credits: Eka Lakhani
Nora Fatehi in a leopard-print dress
Keeping things dramatic, Nora aced the Roberto Cavalli leopard-print maxi dress like a true diva!
Credits: Nora Fatehi instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan in a white dress
Part glamorous and part casual, Kareena’s high-neck maxi dress is a perfect pick for outdoor catch ups
Credits: Pinkvilla
Kangana Ranaut in a cotton dress
For a simple yet chic look, Kangana wore a maxi cotton white dress with a cut-out at her neck
Credits: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone in off-shoulder number
Deepika looked absolutely pretty in a white off-shoulder ruffle number with exaggerated details
Credits: Pinkvilla
Malaika Arora in a floor-length dress
Malaika stunned in an aqua floor length maxi dress from Zara
Credits: Pinkvilla
