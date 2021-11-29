Kiara To Nora: Celebs in a maxi dress

FASHION

NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

NOV 29, 2021

Shanaya Kapoor in a strapless white dress

The young starlet looked pretty in a white A-line maxi dress with lace detailing

Credits: Shanaya Kapoor instagram 

Athiya Shetty in a tiered maxi

Joining the bandwagon, Athiya picked out a neutral-hued tiered maxi dress and looked elegant in it!

Credits: Athiya Shetty instagram

Shraddha Kapoor in a printed number

A fan of simple maxi dresses, Shraddha picked out a printed Global Desi dress for her airport look

Credits: Pinkvilla

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in floral 

Serving us a beautiful fall look, PCJ donned a high-neck full-sleeve floral dress from Zimmerman

Credits: Getty Images

Kiara Advani in tie-dye dress

Fresh and stylish, Kiara’s cut-out tie-dye maxi dress is a trendy take on the classic silhouette

Credits: Eka Lakhani

Nora Fatehi in a leopard-print dress

Keeping things dramatic, Nora aced the Roberto Cavalli leopard-print maxi dress like a true diva!

Credits: Nora Fatehi instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a white dress

Part glamorous and part casual, Kareena’s high-neck maxi dress is a perfect pick for outdoor catch ups

Credits: Pinkvilla

Kangana Ranaut in a cotton dress 

For a simple yet chic look, Kangana wore a maxi cotton white dress with a cut-out at her neck

Credits: Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone in off-shoulder number

Deepika looked absolutely pretty in a white off-shoulder ruffle number with exaggerated details

Credits: Pinkvilla 

Malaika Arora in a floor-length dress

Malaika stunned in an aqua floor length maxi dress from Zara

Credits: Pinkvilla

