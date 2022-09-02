Heading 3

Kriti Sanon looks sassy in a dress

Neenaz Akhtar

SEPT 02, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Setting our hearts on fire, Kriti made a jaw-dropping statement in an electrifying blue leopard print dress from the label Laithmaalouf

Bold In Blue

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She made a striking case for pinks by sporting a mini dress with a flattering one-shoulder sleeve and a bodycon silhouette that showed off her toned frame

Pretty Hot In Pink

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She brought the party home in a sparkling maroon dress that ended just below her thighs and showed off her lean legs

Party Ready

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Oozing major diva vibes, she made us stop & stare as she posed in an off-shoulder burgundy bustier mini dress from Oh Polly

Dialling Up The Drama

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Luka Chhupi actress is a sight to behold in her ruched bodycon midi dress and funky stilettos

Sensual Factor High

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Showing us how to look bold and beautiful at the same time, Sanon oozed oomph in a bright orange mini dress doused in sequins

Orange Is The New Sexy

She struck the right fashion chords by sporting a blush pink mini dress from the shelves of the label Revolve

Pink Affair

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She upped the glam quotient in a white strapless dress with a thigh-high slit, ruched aesthetic, and a high-low hem

Too Hot To Handle

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Making us swoon over yet another racy look, Kriti looked like fire in this silky brown wrap dress with a matching belt cinched at her waist

Bombshell Vibes

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She gave us major fashion goals in a chic blue mini dress and red high heels

Acing Every Trend

