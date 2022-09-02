Heading 3
Kriti Sanon looks sassy in a dress
Neenaz Akhtar
SEPT 02, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Setting our hearts on fire, Kriti made a jaw-dropping statement in an electrifying blue leopard print dress from the label Laithmaalouf
Bold In Blue
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She made a striking case for pinks by sporting a mini dress with a flattering one-shoulder sleeve and a bodycon silhouette that showed off her toned frame
Pretty Hot In Pink
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She brought the party home in a sparkling maroon dress that ended just below her thighs and showed off her lean legs
Party Ready
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Oozing major diva vibes, she made us stop & stare as she posed in an off-shoulder burgundy bustier mini dress from Oh Polly
Dialling Up The Drama
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Luka Chhupi actress is a sight to behold in her ruched bodycon midi dress and funky stilettos
Sensual Factor High
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Showing us how to look bold and beautiful at the same time, Sanon oozed oomph in a bright orange mini dress doused in sequins
Orange Is The New Sexy
She struck the right fashion chords by sporting a blush pink mini dress from the shelves of the label Revolve
Pink Affair
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She upped the glam quotient in a white strapless dress with a thigh-high slit, ruched aesthetic, and a high-low hem
Too Hot To Handle
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Making us swoon over yet another racy look, Kriti looked like fire in this silky brown wrap dress with a matching belt cinched at her waist
Bombshell Vibes
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She gave us major fashion goals in a chic blue mini dress and red high heels
Acing Every Trend
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs in a black lehenga