Rishika Shah

AUTHOR

Jan 16, 2022

Madhuri Dixit in black ethnic wear

Kurti & Lehenga

Madhuri teamed her black lehenga with a long backless kurti with side slits, ditching the mainstream choli

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Tie-Dye

Madhuri paired her black & white tie-dye lehenga with an embellished blouse and dupatta

Video : Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Classic Saree 

She looked resplendent in a classic black sheer floral saree with a sequined border

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Halter Blouse

Madhuri looked stunning in yet another sheer black saree teamed with a halter blouse

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Chic Saree

She looked stunning in a silk georgette saree which was teamed with a velvet blouse

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Begum Vibes

 Madhuri gave us major Begum vibes as she posed in a black silk salwar suit

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Pretty In Palazzos

She exuded elegance in a pair of black palazzo pants, a black crop top and an organza cape

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Vain In Velvet

Madhuri looked regal in a long cape-like kurta with a front slit paired with cigarette pants

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Polka Dots

Madhuri looked absolutely chic in a black & white polka dotted saree teamed with a belt

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Stripes All The Way

 Posing in a classic black & white stripes salwar suit, Madhuri looked all things classy

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

