Fashion
Rishika Shah
AUTHOR
Jan 16, 2022
Madhuri Dixit in black ethnic wear
Kurti & Lehenga
Madhuri teamed her black lehenga with a long backless kurti with side slits, ditching the mainstream choli
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Tie-Dye
Madhuri paired her black & white tie-dye lehenga with an embellished blouse and dupatta
Video : Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Classic Saree
She looked resplendent in a classic black sheer floral saree with a sequined border
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Halter Blouse
Madhuri looked stunning in yet another sheer black saree teamed with a halter blouse
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Chic Saree
She looked stunning in a silk georgette saree which was teamed with a velvet blouse
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Begum Vibes
Madhuri gave us major Begum vibes as she posed in a black silk salwar suit
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Pretty In Palazzos
She exuded elegance in a pair of black palazzo pants, a black crop top and an organza cape
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Vain In Velvet
Madhuri looked regal in a long cape-like kurta with a front slit paired with cigarette pants
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Polka Dots
Madhuri looked absolutely chic in a black & white polka dotted saree teamed with a belt
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Stripes All The Way
Posing in a classic black & white stripes salwar suit, Madhuri looked all things classy
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
