Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 03, 2022

Malaika Arora in all-white outfits

Ravishing In White

Malaika looked stunning in a white cut-sleeve midi dress that hugged her frame snugly

Image: Pinkvilla

She picked out a pristine white mini dress with a baggy silhouette and styled it with black gladiator heels for a chic look

Image: Pinkvilla

Fashionably On Time

For a dinner outing with family, she kept her look elegant yet ravishing in a white one-shoulder crop top and white formal pants

Image: Pinkvilla

Stylish As Ever

Her simple desi look in a white kurta and matching bottoms with fringes on the hems is perfect for a summer day

Image: Pinkvilla

Desi Girl

She gave another fuss-free all-white look in a pair of white bermuda shorts and a white shirt with puff sleeves

Image: Pinkvilla

White Co-ords

A fan of shirt dresses, Mala opted for a crisp white shirt dress and finished it off with white shoes and black sunglasses

Image: Pinkvilla

Chic As Always

Her all-white maxi dress is a breezy choice for summery days

Image: Pinkvilla

Breezy Outfit

And this white wrap-style dress with a brown belt makes her look elegant and chic at the same time

Image: Pinkvilla

Looking Her Elegant Self

She wore a white tank top with white pants during a quick salon visit

Image: Pinkvilla

Running Errands

Her casual off-duty look in white joggers and a white front-knot tee is equal parts sporty and comfy

Image: Pinkvilla

Sporty Whites

