Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 03, 2022
Malaika Arora in all-white outfits
Ravishing In White
Malaika looked stunning in a white cut-sleeve midi dress that hugged her frame snugly
Image: Pinkvilla
She picked out a pristine white mini dress with a baggy silhouette and styled it with black gladiator heels for a chic look
Image: Pinkvilla
Fashionably On Time
For a dinner outing with family, she kept her look elegant yet ravishing in a white one-shoulder crop top and white formal pants
Image: Pinkvilla
Stylish As Ever
Her simple desi look in a white kurta and matching bottoms with fringes on the hems is perfect for a summer day
Image: Pinkvilla
Desi Girl
She gave another fuss-free all-white look in a pair of white bermuda shorts and a white shirt with puff sleeves
Image: Pinkvilla
White Co-ords
A fan of shirt dresses, Mala opted for a crisp white shirt dress and finished it off with white shoes and black sunglasses
Image: Pinkvilla
Chic As Always
Her all-white maxi dress is a breezy choice for summery days
Image: Pinkvilla
Breezy Outfit
And this white wrap-style dress with a brown belt makes her look elegant and chic at the same time
Image: Pinkvilla
Looking Her Elegant Self
She wore a white tank top with white pants during a quick salon visit
Image: Pinkvilla
Running Errands
Her casual off-duty look in white joggers and a white front-knot tee is equal parts sporty and comfy
Image: Pinkvilla
Sporty Whites
