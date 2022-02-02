Entertainment

Rishika Shah

FEB 02, 2022

Unknown facts about Pratik Sehajpal

Delhi Boy

The 28-year-old was born on 18th December 18, 1993, and and brought up in Delhi

Image: Pratik Sehajpal Instagram

He has multiple tattoos. One of his tattoos says “Maa” in Hindi placed on the left side of his chest

Image: Pratik Sehajpal Instagram

Tattoo Lover

He is very close to his mother and calls her his “biggest support system” in his life

Image: Pratik Sehajpal Instagram

Mumma’s Boy

His sister, Prerna Sehajpal, is a make-up blogger and artist. Pratik shares a close bond with her

Image: Pratik Sehajpal Instagram

Sister Love

He studied at Laxman Public School, Hauz Khas and later got a law degree from Amity Law School

Image: Pratik Sehajpal Instagram

Educational Qualifications

Pratik’s hobbies include travelling, playing football and working out

Video: Pratik Sehajpal Instagram 

Hobbies

Apart from being a model and actor, he is also said to have worked as a fitness coach at GM Nutrition

Image: Pratik Sehajpal Instagram

Part Time Job

He got his big break on Television with MTV Love School Season 3 and also appeared on Ace Of Space

Image: Pratik Sehajpal Instagram

Big Break

Pratik has won several bodybuilding and powerlifting competitions. He is well-known as a focused, well-trained gym freak

Image: Pratik Sehajpal Instagram

BodyBuilder

