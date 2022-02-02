Entertainment
Rishika Shah
FEB 02, 2022
Unknown facts about Pratik Sehajpal
Delhi Boy
The 28-year-old was born on 18th December 18, 1993, and and brought up in Delhi
Image: Pratik Sehajpal Instagram
He has multiple tattoos. One of his tattoos says “Maa” in Hindi placed on the left side of his chest
Image: Pratik Sehajpal Instagram
Tattoo Lover
He is very close to his mother and calls her his “biggest support system” in his life
Image: Pratik Sehajpal Instagram
Mumma’s Boy
His sister, Prerna Sehajpal, is a make-up blogger and artist. Pratik shares a close bond with her
Image: Pratik Sehajpal Instagram
Sister Love
He studied at Laxman Public School, Hauz Khas and later got a law degree from Amity Law School
Image: Pratik Sehajpal Instagram
Educational Qualifications
Pratik’s hobbies include travelling, playing football and working out
Video: Pratik Sehajpal Instagram
Hobbies
Apart from being a model and actor, he is also said to have worked as a fitness coach at GM Nutrition
Image: Pratik Sehajpal Instagram
Part Time Job
He got his big break on Television with MTV Love School Season 3 and also appeared on Ace Of Space
Image: Pratik Sehajpal Instagram
Big Break
Pratik has won several bodybuilding and powerlifting competitions. He is well-known as a focused, well-trained gym freak
Image: Pratik Sehajpal Instagram
BodyBuilder
