Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

AUTHOR

Jan 17, 2022

Malaika Arora's best looks in mini dresses

Dazzling Like Always

Malaika looked bold and fabulous in a light green number with circular sequins and featured side cut-out details

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Like a Million Bucks

She looked like a million bucks in a body-hugging gold metallic mini dress designed by Peter Dundas

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Party-ready in a Sequined Dress

She showed us how to look party-ready in a dazzling Kangana Trehan mini dress

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

Black & White For The Win

She turned up the heat in a black and white mini number featuring a leather bodice

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Glamorous As Always

This sparkling mini dress with intricate mirror work all over looked fabulous on her!

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Grabbing All Eyeballs

Eye-catching and flattering, this high-low neon mini number with dramatic sleeves is every bit stylish

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

Exuding Glamour

Mala oozed glamour in this hot pink metallic ruched mini dress by Malak El Ezzawy

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

Ravishing

Her shimmery golden number with tassel details and a plunging neckline had us hooked!

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

Too Hot To Handle

She showed off her toned legs in this metallic silver dress with a dramatic one-shoulder design

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

Trendy Take

Her sequined blue dress with long puff sleeves is a quirky take on mini numbers

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ways to prevent heat damage to hair

Click Here