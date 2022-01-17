Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
Jan 17, 2022
Malaika Arora's best looks in mini dresses
Dazzling Like Always
Malaika looked bold and fabulous in a light green number with circular sequins and featured side cut-out details
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Like a Million Bucks
She looked like a million bucks in a body-hugging gold metallic mini dress designed by Peter Dundas
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Party-ready in a Sequined Dress
She showed us how to look party-ready in a dazzling Kangana Trehan mini dress
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
Black & White For The Win
She turned up the heat in a black and white mini number featuring a leather bodice
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Glamorous As Always
This sparkling mini dress with intricate mirror work all over looked fabulous on her!
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Grabbing All Eyeballs
Eye-catching and flattering, this high-low neon mini number with dramatic sleeves is every bit stylish
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
Exuding Glamour
Mala oozed glamour in this hot pink metallic ruched mini dress by Malak El Ezzawy
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
Ravishing
Her shimmery golden number with tassel details and a plunging neckline had us hooked!
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
Too Hot To Handle
She showed off her toned legs in this metallic silver dress with a dramatic one-shoulder design
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
Trendy Take
Her sequined blue dress with long puff sleeves is a quirky take on mini numbers
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
