Fashion
Joyce Joyson
AUTHOR
FEB 01, 2022
Malavika Mohanan’s best vacay looks
Easy vibes
Exotic beach holidays are all about putting forth a chic yet stylish look. Malavika Mohanan shows us how to strike it right in this white co-ord set featuring a strappy ruched top and tiered skirt
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Nothing emits beachy vibes more than a vibrant red-printed bikini set, says the diva as she takes a dip in cool waters
Video: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Bewitching look
The actor makes it pretty clear that pink monokini is her favourite sartorial mood and tops it with a mauve-printed cover-up with a tie-up belt at the front
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Fabulous in pink
If bright hues are your go-to colour palette, then take some inspiration from Malavika, who wore a yellow cross-back bikini with matching bottoms and a bucket hat
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Bright view
Don't give your favourite denim shorts a miss, instead style it with a breezy halter neck top for a casual laid-back look
Relaxed mood
Video: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Co-ords are having a big moment this season as she slips into an orange and white printed set paired with a bralette
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Peppy co-ords
Zebra prints in eye-pleasing colours is a terrific combination that one just can't give a miss!
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Green-printed co-ords
Malavika styles her olive green swimsuit with a multi-hued scarf tied around her head and looks super cool
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Uber stylish
The actress looks lovely, stargazing in a flowy black mini dress
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Alluring
Lastly, again she opts for a black dress and this time, she styles it with a casual cool denim shirt
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Casual cool look
