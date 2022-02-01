Fashion

Joyce Joyson

FEB 01, 2022

Malavika Mohanan’s best vacay looks

Easy vibes

Exotic beach holidays are all about putting forth a chic yet stylish look. Malavika Mohanan shows us how to strike it right in this white co-ord set featuring a strappy ruched top and tiered skirt

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Nothing emits beachy vibes more than a vibrant red-printed bikini set, says the diva as she takes a dip in cool waters

Video: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Bewitching look

The actor makes it pretty clear that pink monokini is her favourite sartorial mood and tops it with a mauve-printed cover-up with a tie-up belt at the front

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Fabulous in pink

If bright hues are your go-to colour palette, then take some inspiration from Malavika, who wore a yellow cross-back bikini with matching bottoms and a bucket hat

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Bright view

Don't give your favourite denim shorts a miss, instead style it with a breezy halter neck top for a casual laid-back look

Relaxed mood

Video: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Co-ords are having a big moment this season as she slips into an orange and white printed set paired with a bralette

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Peppy co-ords

Zebra prints in eye-pleasing colours is a terrific combination that one just can't give a miss!

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Green-printed co-ords

Malavika styles her olive green swimsuit with a multi-hued scarf tied around her head and looks super cool

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Uber stylish

The actress looks lovely, stargazing in a flowy black mini dress

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Alluring

Lastly, again she opts for a black dress and this time, she styles it with a casual cool denim shirt

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Casual cool look

