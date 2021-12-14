Must-have sarees inspired by Alia Bhatt

FASHION

NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

DEC 14, 2021

Kanjeevaram silk saree

Classic and timeless, a Kanjeevaram silk saree is a staple in Alia Bhatt’s traditional closet

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Lehenga-style saree

Bold, bright and contemporary, a red lehenga-style saree is what Alia swears by to channel her inner desi diva

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Floral print drape

A fail-safe option for a festive ready look, her floral print saree with intricate embellishments is a bookmark-worthy choice

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Bandhani saree

Alia seems to be a fan of classic drapes and this pink bandhani number serves as proof!

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Ruffle saree

Taking the modern route, she showed us how to rock a ruffle saree with a strappy one-shouldered blouse like a pro!

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Sharara-style saree

For a gorgeous bridesmaid look, she opted for a sharara-style saree and showed us how it’s done!

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Striped saree

A striped multi coloured saree, when paired with minimal jewellery, can make a statement in itself and Alia seems to agree with us!

Image: Pinkvilla

A lightweight organza saree is also Alia’s go-to choice for a simple yet significant traditional look

Organza drape

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Alia went all out in a bright pink Manish Malhotra brocade handloom saree that we think is a perfect pick for wedding festivities

Handloom saree

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

And her semi-sheer red saree, with fine embroidery work on it, is a remarkable choice for festivities

Semi-sheer embroidered saree

Video: Pinkvilla Raw

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Nora Fatehi’s stylish looks in co-ords

Click Here