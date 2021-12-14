Must-have sarees inspired by Alia Bhatt
FASHION
NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
DEC 14, 2021
Kanjeevaram silk saree
Classic and timeless, a Kanjeevaram silk saree is a staple in Alia Bhatt’s traditional closet
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Lehenga-style saree
Bold, bright and contemporary, a red lehenga-style saree is what Alia swears by to channel her inner desi diva
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Floral print drape
A fail-safe option for a festive ready look, her floral print saree with intricate embellishments is a bookmark-worthy choice
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Bandhani saree
Alia seems to be a fan of classic drapes and this pink bandhani number serves as proof!
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Ruffle saree
Taking the modern route, she showed us how to rock a ruffle saree with a strappy one-shouldered blouse like a pro!
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Sharara-style saree
For a gorgeous bridesmaid look, she opted for a sharara-style saree and showed us how it’s done!
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Striped saree
A striped multi coloured saree, when paired with minimal jewellery, can make a statement in itself and Alia seems to agree with us!
Image: Pinkvilla
A lightweight organza saree is also Alia’s go-to choice for a simple yet significant traditional look
Organza drape
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Alia went all out in a bright pink Manish Malhotra brocade handloom saree that we think is a perfect pick for wedding festivities
Handloom saree
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
And her semi-sheer red saree, with fine embroidery work on it, is a remarkable choice for festivities
Semi-sheer embroidered saree
Video: Pinkvilla Raw
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Nora Fatehi’s stylish looks in co-ords