Nora Fatehi’s stylish looks in co-ords
FASHION
NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
DEC 13, 2021
Embellished blue co-ord set
Nora made our jaws drop to the floor in an embellished blue co-ord set by Hervé Léger
Credits: Nora fatehi instagram
Skirt and top set
She looked glamorous in a golden co-ord set that came with a modest peplum-style blouse and mini skirt
Credits: Nora Fatehi instagram
Power-dressing look
For a sharp look, she picked out a pair of well-tailored yellow pants and a matching blazer
Credits: Pinkvilla
Funky co-ords
Camouflage pants and a matching crop top make a cool pair of co-ords and Nora seems to agree with us!
Credits: Pinkvilla
Superb in all-black
Taking the all-black route, she looked superb in a black bomber jacket, black track pants and a black sports bra
Credits: Pinkvilla
Trendy jacket and trousers set
For a trendy jet-set look, she slipped into her green track pants and a matching jacket
Credits: Pinkvilla
Satin silver tracksuit
And her luxe silver tracksuit with red boots was every kind of airport-outfit goals!
Credits: Pinkvilla
For a pop of colour, she wore a sporty yellow co-ord set and tied a jacket around her waist
Bright yellow sporty look
Credits: Pinkvilla
Her maroon co-ord that came with a cropped jacket and track pants was perfect for a party-ready winter look
Luxe maroon co-ord set
Credits: Pinkvilla
Nora looked runway-ready in a multicoloured striped two piece outfit
Striped pants and top
Credits: Pinkvilla
Keeping things comfy yet stylish, she wore a peach-hued sweatsuit and looked supercool in it!
Peach sweatsuit
Credits: Pinkvilla
