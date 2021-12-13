Nora Fatehi’s stylish looks in co-ords

FASHION

NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

DEC 13, 2021

Embellished blue co-ord set

Nora made our jaws drop to the floor in an embellished blue co-ord set by Hervé Léger

Credits: Nora fatehi instagram

Skirt and top set

She looked glamorous in a golden co-ord set that came with a modest peplum-style blouse and mini skirt

Credits: Nora Fatehi instagram

Power-dressing look

For a sharp look, she picked out a pair of well-tailored yellow pants and a matching blazer

Credits: Pinkvilla

Funky co-ords

Camouflage pants and a matching crop top make a cool pair of co-ords and Nora seems to agree with us!

Credits: Pinkvilla

Superb in all-black

Taking the all-black route, she looked superb in a black bomber jacket, black track pants and a black sports bra

Credits: Pinkvilla

Trendy jacket and trousers set

For a trendy jet-set look, she slipped into her green track pants and a matching jacket

Credits: Pinkvilla

Satin silver tracksuit

And her luxe silver tracksuit with red boots was every kind of airport-outfit goals!

Credits: Pinkvilla

For a pop of colour, she wore a sporty yellow co-ord set and tied a jacket around her waist

Bright yellow sporty look

Credits: Pinkvilla

Her maroon co-ord that came with a cropped jacket and track pants was perfect for a party-ready winter look

Luxe maroon co-ord set

Credits: Pinkvilla 

Nora looked runway-ready in a multicoloured striped two piece outfit

Striped pants and top

Credits: Pinkvilla

Keeping things comfy yet stylish, she wore a peach-hued sweatsuit and looked supercool in it!

Peach sweatsuit

Credits: Pinkvilla

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rajinikanth’s adorable family moments

Click Here