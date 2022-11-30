Heading 3

Nikki Tamboli
in plunging necklines

Gayatri Nirmal

NOV 30, 2022

FASHION

Image Source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Nikki Tamboli glows and how in this v neck glitter gown

Glitter Girl 

Video Source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Nikki makes hearts swoon in this deep neck cut dress

Glam and Shine

Image Source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

The Bigg Boss 14 babe looks pretty in this pastel gown

Pretty Princess 

Image Source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Nikki Tamboli is an Indian version of Cinderella in this ruffled purple frock

Purple Love

Video Source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

The actress exudes her awesomeness in this neon saree

Yellow ‘nari’ 

Image Source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Nikki flaunts her washboard abs in this athleisure wear where her top bore a plunging neckline

Athleisure co-ord

Image Source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

This green slip-on dress with a plunging neckline oozes oomph

Slip-on dress 

Image Source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Nikki believes in the term ‘If you’ve got it, you flaunt it’

Black is sexy 

Image Source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

This maxi dress with lace neck outline makes for a perfect travel outfit

Maxi dress 

Image Source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Nikki Tamboli can surely make one go weak in their knees in this olive green slip-on dress

Oh la la

