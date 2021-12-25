 Party dresses to steal from Ananya

FASHION

P R GAYATHRI

AUTHOR

DEC 25, 2021

Satin chic

Ananya Panday’s collection of luxe class dresses is our perfect inspiration to get ready for a  party

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Beach party look

When chic and cute elements are compacted in a dress, here's what you can get

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ultra-risqué gown

One of Ananya's recent shoots had her dolled up in Aadnevik’s chiffon-tiered gown which is perfect for a grand party

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Little black dress

No shimmery details yet a not-so-subtle winner. Ananya's off-shoulder black dress with a scalloped neckline will sure make your folks hit double-tap

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Latex love

You don't need a high-octane sparkly dress to make your look count. A bubblegum pink latex mini dress can bring some classic glam to the table

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Well, your party will be a hot show once you step in dressed to perfection in this strappy Akanksha Gajria mini dress

Glitter & glam

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Khaali Peeli actress looked alluring in a black thigh-high slit gown that bore everything drama with dolman full sleeves and a satin pink bow-like detail that settled down like a train

Pink bow gown

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress picked out a sequin dress with dramatic sheer sleeves that oozed party vibes

Drama on the sleeves

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ami Patel styled her up in a Leo Lin one-shoulder satin dress that looked cute in all ways

Floral craze

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

If you can’t say party-ready with a red dress, then we doubt you’ll find the perfection you’re looking for. How simply spiffy is this off-shoulder dress by Rutu Neeva

Classy lad

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Anil Kapoor’s style statements

Click Here