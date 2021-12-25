Party dresses to steal from Ananya
DEC 25, 2021
Satin chic
Ananya Panday’s collection of luxe class dresses is our perfect inspiration to get ready for a party
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Beach party look
When chic and cute elements are compacted in a dress, here's what you can get
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ultra-risqué gown
One of Ananya's recent shoots had her dolled up in Aadnevik’s chiffon-tiered gown which is perfect for a grand party
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Little black dress
No shimmery details yet a not-so-subtle winner. Ananya's off-shoulder black dress with a scalloped neckline will sure make your folks hit double-tap
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Latex love
You don't need a high-octane sparkly dress to make your look count. A bubblegum pink latex mini dress can bring some classic glam to the table
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Well, your party will be a hot show once you step in dressed to perfection in this strappy Akanksha Gajria mini dress
Glitter & glam
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Khaali Peeli actress looked alluring in a black thigh-high slit gown that bore everything drama with dolman full sleeves and a satin pink bow-like detail that settled down like a train
Pink bow gown
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress picked out a sequin dress with dramatic sheer sleeves that oozed party vibes
Drama on the sleeves
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ami Patel styled her up in a Leo Lin one-shoulder satin dress that looked cute in all ways
Floral craze
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
If you can’t say party-ready with a red dress, then we doubt you’ll find the perfection you’re looking for. How simply spiffy is this off-shoulder dress by Rutu Neeva
Classy lad
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
