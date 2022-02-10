Fashion
P R GAYATHRI
FEB 10, 2022
Party ready looks feat Nora Fatehi
Glitter girl
Nora looked exquisite in a bodycon dress from Yas Couture that featured animal-print stripes in different bright and vibrant hues
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The Dilbar girl paired this sequin high floral pantsuit with a black bustier top from Pilar Del Campo and skipped on the accessories altogether
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Floral Party
The Garmi dancer's Self-portrait's tiered dress with a V-neckline had all of the glam when sealed off with gold ankle-strap stilettos and hoop earrings
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Hay Garmi
A mini dress doesn't get better than this sexy strappy number. We now take this season for dates a little too seriously and here’s the look to slay!
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Tasselled strappy dress
Nora looked drop-dead gorgeous in this black high neck, full sleeve Baravia's cut-out dress
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Cut-out dress
We’d plucked something that’s probably a little too modish and definitely sexy but let this show you the kind of outfit we live for
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Cool coordinates
How can this coordinated set not catch your fancy? The Naach Meri Rani dancer was styled by Maneka Harisinghani in Badgley Mischka's pantsuit that can be easily added to your closet
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Monochrome look
Nora made heads turn as she decked up in a white wonder by Herve Leger that featured long fringe details at the hem
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
White wonder
Adding a high-neck mesh top that worked as a textured layer over her white separates, Nora elevated the glam factor of her all-white look
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Sheer elegance
Nora Fatehi owns heaps of snazziest white outfits and we couldn't stop drooling over this cut-out number from Deme by Gabriella
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Sensuous diva
