P R GAYATHRI

FEB 10, 2022

Party ready looks feat Nora Fatehi

Glitter girl

Nora looked exquisite in a bodycon dress from Yas Couture that featured animal-print stripes in different bright and vibrant hues

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The Dilbar girl paired this sequin high floral pantsuit with a black bustier top from Pilar Del Campo and skipped on the accessories altogether

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Floral Party

The Garmi dancer's Self-portrait's tiered dress with a V-neckline had all of the glam when sealed off with gold ankle-strap stilettos and hoop earrings

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Hay Garmi

A mini dress doesn't get better than this sexy strappy number. We now take this season for dates a little too seriously and here’s the look to slay!

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Tasselled strappy dress

Nora looked drop-dead gorgeous in this black high neck, full sleeve Baravia's cut-out dress

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Cut-out dress

We’d plucked something that’s probably a little too modish and definitely sexy but let this show you the kind of outfit we live for

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Cool coordinates

How can this coordinated set not catch your fancy? The Naach Meri Rani dancer was styled by Maneka Harisinghani in Badgley Mischka's pantsuit that can be easily added to your closet

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Monochrome look

Nora made heads turn as she decked up in a white wonder by Herve Leger that featured long fringe details at the hem

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

White wonder

Adding a high-neck mesh top that worked as a textured layer over her white separates, Nora elevated the glam factor of her all-white look

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Sheer elegance

Nora Fatehi owns heaps of snazziest white outfits and we couldn't stop drooling over this cut-out number from Deme by Gabriella

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Sensuous diva

