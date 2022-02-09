TV actresses who played Naagin

Mouni portrayed the lead naagin in the first season of Naagin, which premiered in 2015. The actress received a lot of praise for her performance
Video: Mouni Roy Instagram
Surbhi was cast for Season 5 of Naagin and she aced it in the challenging role. The actress told a national daily that she was glad she accepted the role
Video : Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Surbhi Chandna
Apart from Mouni, Adaa Khan played a naagin in the first season. Adaa soared to popularity after the show and she gained a lot of love from viewers
Image: Adaa Khan Instagram
Adaa Khan
Nia is famous for her glamorous looks, yet she fit in perfectly with this one. Her season was impacted by COVID-19 and concluded a bit early. However, Nia's chemistry with Vijayendra Kumeria was praised
Video : Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia Sharma
Surbhi took over the role of the naagin in the third season of the show. When she was portraying the part, the actress maintained a proper fitness regimen and adhered to a strict diet
Video: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
Surbhi Jyoti
Anita was a part of Season 3 and continued to be a part of the next season. According to reports, the actress said yes to the role right away and loved being a part of the show
Image: Anita Hassanandani Instagram
Anita Hassanandani
Sayantani rose to prominence in 2007 after appearing on the show Naaginn. Many years later, she reprised her role, and the audience saw her again in Season 4
Video: Sayantani Ghosh Instagram
Sayantani Ghosh
The Bigg Boss 15 winner, Tejasswi is all set to star in season 6 of Naagin beginning from February 12. The show's promo has already wowed viewers
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash
