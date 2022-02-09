Television

TV actresses who played Naagin

Mouni Roy

Mouni portrayed the lead naagin in the first season of Naagin, which premiered in 2015. The actress received a lot of praise for her performance

Video: Mouni Roy Instagram

Surbhi was cast for Season 5 of Naagin and she aced it in the challenging role. The actress told a national daily that she was glad she accepted the role

Video : Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Surbhi Chandna

Apart from Mouni, Adaa Khan played a naagin in the first season. Adaa soared to popularity after the show and she gained a lot of love from viewers

Image: Adaa Khan Instagram

Adaa Khan

Nia is famous for her glamorous looks, yet she fit in perfectly with this one. Her season was impacted by COVID-19 and concluded a bit early. However, Nia's chemistry with Vijayendra Kumeria was praised

Video : Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia Sharma

Surbhi took over the role of the naagin in the third season of the show. When she was portraying the part, the actress maintained a proper fitness regimen and adhered to a strict diet

Video: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti

Anita was a part of Season 3 and continued to be a part of the next season. According to reports, the actress said yes to the role right away and loved being a part of the show

Image: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

Anita Hassanandani

Sayantani rose to prominence in 2007 after appearing on the show Naaginn. Many years later, she reprised her role, and the audience saw her again in Season 4

Video: Sayantani Ghosh Instagram

Sayantani Ghosh

The Bigg Boss 15 winner, Tejasswi is all set to star in season 6 of Naagin beginning from February 12. The show's promo has already wowed viewers

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash

