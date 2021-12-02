Power dressing 101 ft. Deepika Padukone
CELEBRITY STYLE
P R GAYATHRI
AUTHOR
DEC 2, 2021
Style Queen
Deepika Padukone’s style is everything inspiring and groundbreaking
Image: Getty Images
Mid-riff Flossing
She sure knows to slay any style with ease like a true diva
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Red Suit
The Piku actress sported a gender-neutral outfit by Alberta Ferretti and looked fabulous
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Plaid Coat
She rocked a blue and white striped shirt with a brown check maxi pleated skirt that ended just below her knees
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Dapper in Denim
Most recently, the actress was spotted jet-setting out of the city rocking the denim on denim trend
Image: Pinkvilla
Latex Pants
Deepika Padukone paired her back latex pants with her bright red high neck top and looked dapper
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
All Black Look
Dressed in a jumpsuit with a twist, her outfit had a hoodie paired with a black blazer making her look to die for!
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Boss Lady
She gave us boss babe vibes in a three-piece pantsuit by French label Gauchere Paris
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Layering
She completely nailed power dressing in this all-white layered look
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Cape Sleeves
Her stunning lookin an Alex Perry gown which featured shoulder pads and cape sleeves was beyond beautiful
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Best saree looks of Raashii Khanna