Power dressing 101 ft. Deepika Padukone

CELEBRITY STYLE

P R GAYATHRI

AUTHOR

DEC 2, 2021

Style Queen

Deepika Padukone’s style is everything inspiring and groundbreaking

Image: Getty Images

Mid-riff Flossing

She sure knows to slay any style with ease like a true diva

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Red Suit

The Piku actress sported a gender-neutral outfit by Alberta Ferretti and looked fabulous

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Plaid Coat

She rocked a blue and white striped shirt with a brown check maxi pleated skirt that ended just below her knees

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Dapper in Denim

Most recently, the actress was spotted jet-setting out of the city rocking the denim on denim trend

Image: Pinkvilla

Latex Pants

Deepika Padukone paired her back latex pants with her bright red high neck top and looked dapper

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

All Black Look

Dressed in a jumpsuit with a twist, her outfit had a hoodie paired with a black blazer making her look to die for!

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Boss Lady

She gave us boss babe vibes in a three-piece pantsuit by French label Gauchere Paris

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Layering

She completely nailed power dressing in this all-white layered look

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Cape Sleeves

Her stunning lookin an Alex Perry gown which featured shoulder pads and cape sleeves was beyond beautiful

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

