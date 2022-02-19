Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 19, 2022
Ranveer and Deepika’s airport fashion
Heading 3
Not So Basic Look
At the airport, Ranveer looked dapper in his brown leather jacket, white tee, and ripped black pants while Deepika slayed in her high-waist beige pants and a white tee
Image: Pinkvilla
The star couple made heads turn in their casual athleisure wear that was equal parts modish and laid-back
Image: Pinkvilla
Athleisure Style
For another easy look, Ranveer wore ripped blue jeans and a solid black tee while Deepika was dressed down in a white tee and off-white pants
Image: Pinkvilla
Casual Style
While twinning in neutrals and browns, both of them ensured that their couple style at the airport was on fire!
Image: Pinkvilla
Twinning In Browns
To coordinate their airport looks, Deepika and Ranveer styled black jeans under their white tops and topped them off with basic blue denim jackets
Image: Pinkvilla
Denim Love
The couple also served us with two fabulous desi looks at the airport. First, they looked stunning in matching pastel outfits
Image: Pinkvilla
Desi Stars
And then dressed up in desi outfits in shades of white to complement each other
Image: Pinkvilla
Traditional Look
Deepika made an unconventional choice in a dhoti-style skirt and a white blouse while Ranveer kept things formal in a checkered pantsuit
Image: Pinkvilla
Quirk And Dapper
For a stylish winter look, Ranveer picked out a long parka jacket with his black pants and a white tee and Deepika chose a black shiny jacket to pair with her black sweatsuit
Image: Pinkvilla
Winter Style
They both looked relaxed in their casual yet expensive outfits while coming out of the airport
Image: Pinkvilla
Laid-back Style
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Tv shows made on big budget