Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 19, 2022

Ranveer and Deepika’s airport fashion 

Heading 3

Not So Basic Look

At the airport, Ranveer looked dapper in his brown leather jacket, white tee, and ripped black pants while Deepika slayed in her high-waist beige pants and a white tee

Image: Pinkvilla

The star couple made heads turn in their casual athleisure wear that was equal parts modish and laid-back

Image: Pinkvilla

Athleisure Style

For another easy look, Ranveer wore ripped blue jeans and a solid black tee while Deepika was dressed down in a white tee and off-white pants

Image: Pinkvilla 

Casual Style

While twinning in neutrals and browns, both of them ensured that their couple style at the airport was on fire!

Image: Pinkvilla

Twinning In Browns

To coordinate their airport looks, Deepika and Ranveer styled black jeans under their white tops and topped them off with basic blue denim jackets

Image: Pinkvilla

Denim Love

The couple also served us with two fabulous desi looks at the airport. First, they looked stunning in matching pastel outfits

Image: Pinkvilla

Desi Stars

And then dressed up in desi outfits in shades of white to complement each other

Image: Pinkvilla

Traditional Look

Deepika made an unconventional choice in a dhoti-style skirt and a white blouse while Ranveer kept things formal in a checkered pantsuit

Image: Pinkvilla

Quirk And Dapper

For a stylish winter look, Ranveer picked out a long parka jacket with his black pants and a white tee and Deepika chose a black shiny jacket to pair with her black sweatsuit

Image: Pinkvilla

Winter Style

They both looked relaxed in their casual yet expensive outfits while coming out of the airport

Image: Pinkvilla

Laid-back Style

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Tv shows made on big budget

Click Here