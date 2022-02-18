Television
Akshat Sundrani
FEB 18, 2022
Tv shows made on big budgets
Heading 3
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows on television. The winner receives a staggering 50 lakhs in prize money, while each episode costs around 2-4 crores
Image: IMDb
Adding to the cost, Salman Khan's fee for season 15 was Rs. 350 crores for 14 weeks, making it the most expensive show
Image: IMDb
The Star Plus drama Aarambh, created by KV Vijayendra Prasad, includes one of the most expensive war scenes in Indian television. According to reports, one sequence was shot for one crore
Image: IMDb
Aarambh
The 2013 show, helmed by Ekta Kapoor, starred Parag Tyagi, Paridhi Sharma and Rajat Tokas and had a budget of Rs. 10 crore. The show captured the hearts of people
Image: IMDb
Jodha Akbar
The Abhinay Deo directorial show, starring Anil Kapoor in the lead, was made on a budget of Rs. 1.25 crore per episode. The show did not fare well, but the performance of the cast was lauded
Image: IMDb
24
The mythological show, written by Utkarsh Naithani, Siddharth Kumar Tewary and Vinod Sharma, was made on a massive scale. The show starred Juhi Parmar, Kartikeya Malviya and Salil Ankola in the lead and it aired on Colors TV
Image: IMDb
Karmaphal Daata Shani
The 2013 show was made on a massive scale with a budget of 100 crores.The show aired on Star Plus from September 16, 2013 to August 16, 2014, with a total of 269 episodes
Image: IMDb
Mahabharat
The 2011 show, starring Mohit Raina in the lead, was made at a cost of Rs. 14 lakh per episode. The show had a high TRP and received a lot of love from the public. The show aired on Star Plus for nearly three years
Image: IMDb
Devon Ke Dev Mahadev
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: All about Shark Tank India