Rashmika Mandanna’s chic hairstyles

FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

AUTHOR

DEC 18, 2021

Beachy waves

This tousled look is no longer reserved for your beach holiday, says Rashmika, as she styles her highlighted locks in messy waves

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Messy Ponytail

Part playful, part edgy, a messy ponytail is all you need to fix a bad hair day

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Sleek bun

Got a wedding to attend? Then spruce up your look by tying down your hair in a neat bun and adorning it with a rose

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Side-swept waves

Want to let your hair loose and keep flyaways away too, then pin one side of your hair with a quirky pin like the diva

Image: Geetika Chadha Instagram

 Messy bun

Rashmika is setting our hearts on fire as she ties up hair in a messy bun, leaving a few strands of hair left out on either side of her face

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Braided babe

Be all the rage by wearing your mussed up long locks in a messy fishtail braid like Rashmika

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Ponytail with cascading waves

Rashmika loves to sport a ponytail hairdo, and this time, she went for a messy one running down in rippling waves

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The wet slick-back look gives a cool edge to her boss lady look

Wet-hair look

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The actress looks gorgeous in this middle-parted hairdo with long and flowing cascading locks

Sassy middle-parted hair look

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

We love this simple yet sophisticated style, as the star goes for a ponytail with tendrils framing her face

Low ponytail

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instragram

