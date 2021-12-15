Rashmika Mandanna’s chic hairstyles
Beachy waves
This tousled look is no longer reserved for your beach holiday, says Rashmika, as she styles her highlighted locks in messy waves
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Messy Ponytail
Part playful, part edgy, a messy ponytail is all you need to fix a bad hair day
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Sleek bun
Got a wedding to attend? Then spruce up your look by tying down your hair in a neat bun and adorning it with a rose
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Side-swept waves
Want to let your hair loose and keep flyaways away too, then pin one side of your hair with a quirky pin like the diva
Image: Geetika Chadha Instagram
Messy bun
Rashmika is setting our hearts on fire as she ties up hair in a messy bun, leaving a few strands of hair left out on either side of her face
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Braided babe
Be all the rage by wearing your mussed up long locks in a messy fishtail braid like Rashmika
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Ponytail with cascading waves
Rashmika loves to sport a ponytail hairdo, and this time, she went for a messy one running down in rippling waves
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The wet slick-back look gives a cool edge to her boss lady look
Wet-hair look
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The actress looks gorgeous in this middle-parted hairdo with long and flowing cascading locks
Sassy middle-parted hair look
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
We love this simple yet sophisticated style, as the star goes for a ponytail with tendrils framing her face
Low ponytail
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instragram
