Ryan Reynolds-Blake Lively: Couple Style
Surabhi Redkar
Nov 18, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively couldn't take their eyes off each other as they posed together at the Met Gala event
Image: Getty Images
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds defined Hollywood glamour as they walked the red carpet with these chic looks and rocked this cute pose
Image: Getty Images
Blake and Ryan may not be the couple who match looks but they surely know how to complement each other's style well
Image: Getty Images
Ryan Reynold and Blake Lively gave royalty vibes as the duo attended Met Gala 2022 in regal looks on the red carpet
Image: Getty Images
Apart from red carpet events, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively know well how to spice up their street style as well
Image: Getty Images
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds shared a romantic moment at Cannes 2014 where the duo sported black and white outfits
Black and White
Image: Getty Images
If there's one accessory that Ryan and Blake don't miss when they step out together, it's their adorable bright smiles
Image: Getty Images
One thing that is common about Blake and Ryan's style choices is that both of them go for elegant looks over bold ones
Image: Blake Lively Instagram
Ryan and Blake's style sense when it comes to heading for casual date nights is impressively sophisticated and simple
Image: Ryan Reynolds Instagram
This cute photo of Blake Lively from when she was pregnant showcases her and Ryan twinning in black
