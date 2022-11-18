Heading 3

Ryan Reynolds-Blake Lively: Couple Style 

                  pinkvilla 

Surabhi Redkar

Nov 18, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively couldn't take their eyes off each other as they posed together at the Met Gala event

Met Magic

Image: Getty Images

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds defined Hollywood glamour as they walked the red carpet with these chic looks and rocked this cute pose

Hollywood Glamour

Image: Getty Images

Blake and Ryan may not be the couple who match looks but they surely know how to complement each other's style well

Perfect Duo

Image: Getty Images

Ryan Reynold and Blake Lively gave royalty vibes as the duo attended Met Gala 2022 in regal looks on the red carpet

King and Queen 

Image: Getty Images

Apart from red carpet events, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively know well how to spice up their street style as well

Street Style

Image: Getty Images

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds shared a romantic moment at Cannes 2014 where the duo sported black and white outfits

Black and White

Image: Getty Images

If there's one accessory that Ryan and Blake don't miss when they step out together, it's their adorable bright smiles

Bright Smiles

Image: Getty Images

One thing that is common about Blake and Ryan's style choices is that both of them go for elegant looks over bold ones

Elegance Personified

Image: Blake Lively Instagram

Ryan and Blake's style sense when it comes to heading for casual date nights is impressively sophisticated and simple

Casual Date Looks

Image: Ryan Reynolds Instagram

This cute photo of Blake Lively from when she was pregnant showcases her and Ryan twinning in black

Twinning in Black

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here