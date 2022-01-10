P R Gayathri

AUTHOR

Jan 10, 2022

Sara Ali Khan in white kurta suits

Celebrity Fashion

Elegant in white

Sara Ali Khan has her heart hooked to white ensembles and that’s out there visible to the world

Image: Pinkvilla

White overdose

Especially to the white hue, she's been very loyal. From tours to airport style to street style, she rolls out in white and ensures the classic shade always looks fabulous

Image: Pinkvilla

Ethnic diva

She left us in an Onam frenzy in her white and gold full sleeve ethnic suit

Image: Pinkvilla

Embroidered kurta

Her white kurta with accents of blue featured embroidery scattered so beautifully all over

Image: Pinkvilla

Organza set

Sara's Atrangi Re promotions saw her in a white chanderi kurta set from The Loom that was something that made everything look so dreamy

Image: Pinkvilla

Minimal & simple

Her white Anarkali featured a silver piping from top to bottom on both sides in front and back with a notch neckline. The floral dupatta added colours to her tonal look

Image: Pinkvilla

Airport style

She trusted her white kurta in acing the airport-style game and added a pop of pink with her YSL sling bag

Image: Pinkvilla

All-white look

Sara once again stepped out in a white traditional outfit and she looked too pretty for words. Sara redefined grace as she carried a matching dupatta with her white ensemble

Image: Pinkvilla

Casual style

Sara looked stunning in her white kurta with grey prints which she had paired with white pyjamas and a silver dupatta

Image: Pinkvilla

Chaka Chak look

At the airport, Sara was seen clad in a white colour suit that bore multicolour embroidery on it. She completed the look with a matching mask and pink juttis

Image: Pinkvilla

