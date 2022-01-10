P R Gayathri
AUTHOR
Jan 10, 2022
Sara Ali Khan in white kurta suits
Celebrity Fashion
Elegant in white
Sara Ali Khan has her heart hooked to white ensembles and that’s out there visible to the world
Image: Pinkvilla
White overdose
Especially to the white hue, she's been very loyal. From tours to airport style to street style, she rolls out in white and ensures the classic shade always looks fabulous
Image: Pinkvilla
Ethnic diva
She left us in an Onam frenzy in her white and gold full sleeve ethnic suit
Image: Pinkvilla
Embroidered kurta
Her white kurta with accents of blue featured embroidery scattered so beautifully all over
Image: Pinkvilla
Organza set
Sara's Atrangi Re promotions saw her in a white chanderi kurta set from The Loom that was something that made everything look so dreamy
Image: Pinkvilla
Minimal & simple
Her white Anarkali featured a silver piping from top to bottom on both sides in front and back with a notch neckline. The floral dupatta added colours to her tonal look
Image: Pinkvilla
Airport style
She trusted her white kurta in acing the airport-style game and added a pop of pink with her YSL sling bag
Image: Pinkvilla
All-white look
Sara once again stepped out in a white traditional outfit and she looked too pretty for words. Sara redefined grace as she carried a matching dupatta with her white ensemble
Image: Pinkvilla
Casual style
Sara looked stunning in her white kurta with grey prints which she had paired with white pyjamas and a silver dupatta
Image: Pinkvilla
Chaka Chak look
At the airport, Sara was seen clad in a white colour suit that bore multicolour embroidery on it. She completed the look with a matching mask and pink juttis
Image: Pinkvilla
