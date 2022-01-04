Fashion

Joyce Joyson

Jan 04, 2022

Shanaya Kapoor’s crop top collection

Playful grace

White is her absolute favourite colour, we feel too, she looks the best in it, like here in this white sleeveless crop top and blue denims

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Ravishing red

When in doubt, wear a red off-shoulder top with puffy sleeves just like the diva to lend a dramatic touch to your date-night look

Image: Getty Images

Yellow mellow

The cheerful yellow hue can spruce up one's look effortlessly. Yes, it even works with athleisure attires like this cropped top styled with sweatpants and a sheer jacket

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Rebel-cool style

The diva kept it super chic in this blue backless crop top with baggy ripped jeans

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

All-white look

Shanaya looks fresh as a daisy in this white loose shirt worn over a white crop top and matching bottoms

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Winter fashion

A beige patterned knitwear layered over a white strappy crop top paired with jeans is such a fresh way to stay warm in winter

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Perfectly styled

Yet again, the star drops winter style inspiration in this black knit crop top and beige bodycon skirt

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Bright as the sunshine

Shanaya knows how to style her favourite white crop uniquely every single time, here she styled it with a yellow cardigan and flared jeans

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Embellished black co-ords

The star raised the oomph factor in this full-sleeve crop top with a keyhole neck and semi-sheer skirt with a thigh-high slit

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Chic black-brown pants

Last, but not the least, who really can forget this two-toned trouser look tied with Tiger Mist’s Riley full-sleeved black top

Image: Pinkvilla

