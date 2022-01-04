Fashion
Joyce Joyson
AUTHOR
Jan 04, 2022
Shanaya Kapoor’s crop top collection
Playful grace
White is her absolute favourite colour, we feel too, she looks the best in it, like here in this white sleeveless crop top and blue denims
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Ravishing red
When in doubt, wear a red off-shoulder top with puffy sleeves just like the diva to lend a dramatic touch to your date-night look
Image: Getty Images
Yellow mellow
The cheerful yellow hue can spruce up one's look effortlessly. Yes, it even works with athleisure attires like this cropped top styled with sweatpants and a sheer jacket
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Rebel-cool style
The diva kept it super chic in this blue backless crop top with baggy ripped jeans
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
All-white look
Shanaya looks fresh as a daisy in this white loose shirt worn over a white crop top and matching bottoms
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Winter fashion
A beige patterned knitwear layered over a white strappy crop top paired with jeans is such a fresh way to stay warm in winter
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Perfectly styled
Yet again, the star drops winter style inspiration in this black knit crop top and beige bodycon skirt
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Bright as the sunshine
Shanaya knows how to style her favourite white crop uniquely every single time, here she styled it with a yellow cardigan and flared jeans
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Embellished black co-ords
The star raised the oomph factor in this full-sleeve crop top with a keyhole neck and semi-sheer skirt with a thigh-high slit
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Chic black-brown pants
Last, but not the least, who really can forget this two-toned trouser look tied with Tiger Mist’s Riley full-sleeved black top
Image: Pinkvilla
