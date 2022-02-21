Fashion

P R GAYATHRI

FEB 21, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill's best desi looks

Sequin Saree

The Punjabi kudi, Shehnaaz Gill stole innumerable hearts with her charming and perky aura in Bigg Boss 13

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

If you haven't had a look at her A+ fashion game, you've been missing out on star-worthy looks big time!

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Elegant Lehenga

The Kala Shah Kala starlet has a soft spot for gorgeous ethnic wear and we are all hearts for her stunning desi avatars

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Kurta Set

Shehnaaz proved that she is the ‘Punjab ki Katrina’ in this stunning red monochromatic lehenga

Video: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Glam girl

Rocking a beige Kiren Sandhu Patiala set, Shehnaaz looked adorable in her desi ensemble. We love the simplicity and classiness of her look

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Casual Patiala Set

Here’s a vibrant look of the diva in red and pink colour-blocked sharara set that’s perfect for a Roka ceremony

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Sharara Set

Shehnaaz can very well carry off all kinds of ethnic ensembles and she looked like a desi mermaid princess in this cobalt blue ensemble

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Blue Lehenga

Clad in a gorgeous golden Anarkali suit, the diva treated her fans with her stunning selfie

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Anarkali Suit

 Her blue lehenga set featuring a sheer cape and embroidered strappy blouse is perfect for an intimate wedding ceremony

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Beautiful in Blue

When it comes to acing a desi look, Shehnaaz knows how to stand out from the rest. We absolutely love her and her amazing desi looks!

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Stunner

