Fashion
P R GAYATHRI
FEB 21, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill's best desi looks
Sequin Saree
The Punjabi kudi, Shehnaaz Gill stole innumerable hearts with her charming and perky aura in Bigg Boss 13
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
If you haven't had a look at her A+ fashion game, you've been missing out on star-worthy looks big time!
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Elegant Lehenga
The Kala Shah Kala starlet has a soft spot for gorgeous ethnic wear and we are all hearts for her stunning desi avatars
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Kurta Set
Shehnaaz proved that she is the ‘Punjab ki Katrina’ in this stunning red monochromatic lehenga
Video: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Glam girl
Rocking a beige Kiren Sandhu Patiala set, Shehnaaz looked adorable in her desi ensemble. We love the simplicity and classiness of her look
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Casual Patiala Set
Here’s a vibrant look of the diva in red and pink colour-blocked sharara set that’s perfect for a Roka ceremony
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Sharara Set
Shehnaaz can very well carry off all kinds of ethnic ensembles and she looked like a desi mermaid princess in this cobalt blue ensemble
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Blue Lehenga
Clad in a gorgeous golden Anarkali suit, the diva treated her fans with her stunning selfie
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Anarkali Suit
Her blue lehenga set featuring a sheer cape and embroidered strappy blouse is perfect for an intimate wedding ceremony
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Beautiful in Blue
When it comes to acing a desi look, Shehnaaz knows how to stand out from the rest. We absolutely love her and her amazing desi looks!
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Stunner
